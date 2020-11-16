Why Trio-Tech International's (NYSEMKT:TRT) CEO Pay Matters

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Siew Yong who has served as CEO of Trio-Tech International (NYSEMKT:TRT) since 1990. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

How Does Total Compensation For Siew Yong Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Trio-Tech International has a market capitalization of US$14m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$402k for the year to June 2020. That's a notable decrease of 12% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$262.1k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$480k. From this we gather that Siew Yong is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Siew Yong directly owns US$1.9m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$262k US$257k 65% Other US$140k US$199k 35% Total Compensation US$402k US$455k 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Trio-Tech International pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Trio-Tech International's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Trio-Tech International has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year. Its revenue is down 12% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Trio-Tech International Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 51% over three years, some Trio-Tech International investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

As we touched on above, Trio-Tech International is currently paying a compensation that's close to the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. On the other hand, EPS growth and total shareholder return have been negative for the last three years. Considering overall performance, shareholders will likely hold off support for a raise until results improve.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Trio-Tech International that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

