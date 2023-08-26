Why Trump allies want the Georgia case in federal court

STORY: The flurry of activity in Georgia, with former President Donald Trump and alleged co-conspirators photographed and fingerprinted at a jail

might give the impression of a swift trial over the charges against them, that they plotted to undermine the 2020 election results there.

But some defendants are trying to get the trial moved from the state's court system into federal court, a move that could significantly delay any start date.

Why?

Neama Rahmani is a former federal prosecutor and president of the West Coast Trial Lawyers law firm in Los Angeles.

"If the case is indeed being moved to federal court in the northern district of Georgia, that's an advantage for Trump for a few reasons. One, they get a new judge and Trump appointed many of the judges in the northern district of Georgia. But also the jury pool is going to be spread out a little more. You're not going to be dealing with liberal potential jurors in Fulton County. It's going to be more of a mixed bag.

As Rahmani says, the wider jury pool would include people from more conservative areas than Fulton County, which voted for Biden in the 2020 election by a nearly 3-1 margin.

The legal argument to move to a federal court centers on a law called the Federal Officer Removal Statute.

It's designed to protect people from being prosecuted by states for carrying out federal duties. It mostly pertains to U.S. government officials.

One of Trump's co-defendants, his former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is an example.

Meadows has said in court filings that the acts he's described as doing in Georgia's indictment fell within his duties as chief of staff: that is, setting up meetings for the president and arranging phone calls.

Prosecutors' counter-argument is that Meadows was carrying out political activities -- in other words openly supporting a political campaign -- which some employees of the U.S. government are barred from doing under a law called the Hatch Act.

Meadows says his political activity is protected speech.

"Removal to federal court in criminal cases is rare."

"So, the Supreme Court hasn't directly addressed the issue in this case, but they've generally held that campaign activity is outside the scope of one's official duties. This is in a civil immunity context, so I think it's unlikely that Trump and Mark Meadows and others are going to be successful in getting their cases removed to federal court. Of course, Donald Trump tried to do the same in New York, and the judge there ruled that payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels are outside the scope of one's official government duties."

Any delays from these proceedings could also be a big part of the Trump team's strategy.

Prosecutors want trial to start October 23rd of this year. Trump's lawyers say they need more time to prepare and want it moved to 2026, after the election. If Trump were re-elected president, whether or not he could be jailed if found guilty remains an unanswered constitutional question.