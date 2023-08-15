Why Trump’s Georgia indictment could be the most fatal yet

Donald Trump has been charged in Georgia for a series of crimes connected with his attempt to cling on to power after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

It is the fourth time that Mr Trump has been handed a charge sheet, after facing other indictments in New York, Florida and Washington DC.

In Georgia, the former president faces what could prove to be the toughest legal battle yet, with the biggest consequences for his political career – and personal freedom.

Late on Monday night, Mr Trump was charged with 13 counts for crimes including racketeering and violating oath of office, among others.

They centre on his attempts to convince state officials to overturn the 2020 US election result, the appointment of 16 “alternate” electors who would declare his victory and various other schemes designed to win him Georgia – and the presidency.

The case is complex and has not received as much attention as indictments in Washington, where the evidence is closely linked to the January 6 Capitol riots, and in Miami, where he is accused of mishandling confidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

The New York indictment, which involves alleged “hush money” payments to the adult star Stormy Daniels, has also attracted the attention of the tabloids and cable news channels.

But the Georgia case may prove to be the most fatal.

The charges Donald Trump faces in Georgia

The first obstacle for Mr Trump is that the trial will take place at a state level. Both the classified documents and Capitol riots cases have been brought by Jack Smith, the special counsel, at a federal level.

That means that if Mr Trump is convicted and then re-elected president, he could pardon himself or ask an ally in the Department of Justice to do so.

Historically, pardons have been used by presidents to correct historic wrongs or promote American unity, as when Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson pardoned thousands of former Confederate officers after the American Civil War.

But the president’s authority to pardon is limited by the Constitution to federal convictions and Mr Trump would have no jurisdiction over his own conviction in Fulton County, Georgia, where the trial is set to take place.

Although in most states the authority to pardon lies with the elected governor, the decision in Georgia can only be taken by a board of state officials.

The board only allows convicts to apply for a pardon or restoration of their civil and political rights at least two years after they have served their sentence and only in “exceptional cases”.

The Georgia case is also unusual because the public will be given an unprecedented ringside seat as Mr Trump is examined, cross-examined and – possibly – convicted.

If the trial is televised, as it would usually be, it will be the first time that a former president has appeared in a criminal court on television.

Pat Labat, the Fulton County Sheriff, has also said he will not deviate from his “normal practices” when processing the case, which means Mr Trump will have his mugshot and fingerprints taken like any other suspect.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat, third from left, walks outside the Fulton County Courthouse - AP

So far, Mr Trump has demonstrated that his clashes with the law do not weaken his standing in the eyes of his supporters.

Despite his three earlier indictments, he is polling better than ever among Republican voters and warnings not to use “inflammatory” language from the judge overseeing his case in Washington have only spurred him on.

But a televised trial in which Mr Trump – who is not generally celebrated for his debating skills – faces experienced state attorneys could expose the weakness in his claims that he has been persecuted by a politically-motivated investigation.

Security officials in Fulton County have already said they are expecting significant opposition to Mr Trump’s trial outside the courthouse, where fans held a rally in his support after the election in 2020.

Unlike in some other areas he is facing legal action, Georgia is a hotbed of Trump support and large demonstrations of solidarity with their candidate are expected.

Georgia’s indictment will be the test of the accepted wisdom that any charges against Mr Trump only add to his support.

What doesn’t kill him makes him stronger, they say.

But what happens in Fulton County might just kill him.

