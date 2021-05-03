Why Trump is more likely to win in the GOP than to take his followers to a new third party

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marjorie Hershey, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Indiana University
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span class="caption">Supporters of former President Trump gather outside of Trump Tower during a rare visit Trump made to his New York offices, March 8, 2021.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/supporters-of-former-president-trump-gather-outside-of-news-photo/1306020725?adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images">Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images</a></span>
Supporters of former President Trump gather outside of Trump Tower during a rare visit Trump made to his New York offices, March 8, 2021. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has claimed at times that he’ll start a third political party called the Patriot Party. In fact, most Americans – 62% in a recent poll – say they’d welcome the chance to vote for a third party.

In almost any other democracy, those Americans would get their wish. In the Netherlands, for instance, even a small “third” party called the Party for the Animals – composed of animal rights supporters, not dogs and cats – won 3.2% of the legislative vote in 2017 and earned five seats, out of 150, in the national legislature.

Yet in the U.S., candidates for the House of Representatives from the Libertarian Party, the most successful of U.S. minor parties, won not a single House seat in 2020, though Libertarians got over a million House votes. Neither did the Working Families Party, with 390,000 votes, or the Legalize Marijuana Now Party, whose U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota won 185,000 votes.

Why don’t American voters have more than two viable parties to choose among in elections, when almost every other democratic nation in the world does?

12 head shots of Trump and Biden voters are arrayed in a 4 by 3 grid, many wearing masks with political slogans.
These voters supported either Biden or Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Yet 62% of Americans say they’d like the option of voting for a third-party candidate. Mandel Ngan, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Plurality rules

As I’ve found in researching political parties, the American electoral system is the primary reason why the U.S. is the sole major democracy with only two parties consistently capable of electing public officials. Votes are counted in most American elections using plurality rules, or “winner take all.” Whoever gets the most votes wins the single seat up for election.

Other democracies choose to count some or all of their votes differently. Instead of, say, California being divided into 53 U.S. House districts, each district electing one representative, the whole state could become a multi-member district, and all the voters in California would be asked to choose all 53 U.S. House members using proportional representation.

Each party would present a list of its candidates for all 53 seats, and you, as the voter, would select one of the party slates. If your party got 40% of the votes in the state, then it would elect 40% of the representatives – the first 21 candidates listed on the party’s slate. This is the system used in 21 of the 28 countries in Western Europe, including Germany and Spain.

In such a system – depending on the minimum percentage, or threshold, a party needed to win one seat – it would make sense for even a small party to run candidates for the U.S. House, reasoning that if they got just 5% of the vote, they could win 5% of the state’s U.S. House seats.

So if the Legalize Marijuana Now party won 5% of the vote in California, two or three of the party’s candidates would become House members, ready to argue in Congress for marijuana legalization. In fact, until the 1950s, several U.S. states had multi-member districts.

Under the current electoral system, however, if the Legalize Marijuana Now party gets 5% of the state’s House vote, it wins nothing. It has spent a lot of money and effort with no officeholders to show for it. This disadvantage for small parties is also built into the Electoral College, where a candidate needs a majority of electoral votes to win the presidency – and no non-major-party candidate ever has.

Parties run the show

There’s another factor working against third-party success: State legislatures make the rules about how candidates and parties get on the ballot, and state legislatures are made up almost exclusively of Republicans and Democrats. They have no desire to increase their competition.

So a minor-party candidate typically needs many more signatures on a petition to get on the ballot than major-party candidates do, and often also pays a filing fee that major party candidates don’t necessarily have to pay.

Further, although many Americans call themselves “independents,” pollsters find that most of these “independents” actually lean toward either the Democrats or the Republicans, and their voting choices are almost as intensely partisan as those who do claim a party affiliation.

Two people voting in a large public space.
Two people voting in a large public space.

Party identification is the single most important determinant of people’s voting choices; in 2020, 94% of Republicans voted for Donald Trump, and the same percentage of Democrats voted for Joe Biden.

The small number of true independents in American politics are much less likely to show interest in politics and to vote. So it would not be easy for a third party to get Americans to put aside their existing partisan allegiance.

Hard to get there from here

The idea of a “center” party has great appeal – in theory. In practice, few agree on what “centrist” means. Lots of people, when asked this question, envision a “center” party that reflects all their own views and none of the views they disagree with.

That’s where a Trump Party does have one advantage. Prospective Trump Party supporters do agree on what they stand for: Donald Trump.

[The Conversation’s newsletter explains what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe now.]

Yet there’s an easier path for Trump supporters than fighting the U.S. electoral system, unfriendly ballot access rules and entrenched party identification. That’s to take over the Republican Party. In fact, they’re very close to doing so now.

Trump retains a powerful hold over the party’s policies. His adviser, Jason Miller, stated, “Trump effectively is the Republican Party.” This Trump Party is very different from Ronald Reagan’s GOP. That’s not surprising; the U.S. major parties have always been permeable and vulnerable to takeover by factions.

There are good reasons for Americans to want more major parties. It’s hard for two parties to capture the diversity of views in a nation of more than 300 million people.

But American politics would look very different if the country had a viable multi-party system, in which voters could choose from among, say, a Socialist Party, a White Supremacist Party and maybe even a Party for the Animals.

To get there, Congress and state legislatures would need to make fundamental changes in American elections, converting single-member districts with winner-take-all rules into multi-member districts with proportional representation.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Marjorie Hershey, Indiana University.

Read more:

Marjorie Hershey does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • Alan Dershowitz Claims Giuliani Raid Was Political Revenge, Likens U.S. to ‘Banana Republic’

    Attorney Alan Dershowitz on Sunday criticized federal agents’ raid on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment last week, telling radio host John Catsimatidis that it was reminiscent of conduct seen in authoritarian countries. “In banana republics, in Castro‘s Cuba, in many parts of the world when a candidate loses for president, they go after the candidate, they go after his lawyers, they go after his friends,” Dershowitz said. “That’s happening in America now. They’re going after Rudy Giuliani.” Dershowitz, who served on President Trump’s impeachment defense team, claimed that a subpoena would have been more appropriate than a search warrant for Giuliani’s apartment. The attorney said he agreed to help represent Giuliani in his case. “A search warrant on a lawyer or a doctor or a priest? You don’t use search warrants,” Dershowitz said. “You don’t use search warrants when people have privileged information on their cell phones and in their computers. You use a subpoena. The difference between a subpoena and a search warrant is like night and day….It’s just not constitutional.” Federal agents seized electronic devices in an early-morning raid on Giuliani’s apartment on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation. Agents sought communications between Giuliani and a number of Ukrainian officials, along with evidence related to former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Investigators are reportedly pursuing a theory that Giuliani pushed to oust Yovanovitch as ambassador at the behest of Ukrainian government officials, in exchange for information on Biden family business dealings in Ukraine. Such an action could be considered a violation of federal lobbying laws, however Giuliani has strenuously denied the allegation. “I never represented a Ukrainian national or official before the United States government. I’ve declined it several times,” Giuliani told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Thursday. “I’ve had contracts in countries like Ukraine. In the contract is a clause that says I will not engage in lobbying or foreign representation.”

  • Hillary Clinton warns of "huge consequences" over U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told CNN Sunday the U.S. has to focus on "two huge consequences" following President Biden's decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.Driving the news: Axios reported Friday that Clinton and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice expressed concern to the House Foreign Affairs Committee over the move. When CNN's Fareed Zakaria asked Clinton what she thought of the decision, she said: "Well, it's been made, and I know it is a very difficult decision."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat else she's saying: The first major consequence was "the potential collapse of the Afghan government and a takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban," Clinton said."Probably with a resumption of civil war in certain parts of the country, but a largely Taliban-run government at some point in the not-too-distant future," she added.Clinton said it's important to protect the "many thousands of Afghans" who worked with the U.S. and NATO, "who stood up and spoke out for women’s rights and human rights." She expressed hopes a visa program could be set up for them in the U.S."There will also be, I fear, a huge refugee outflow," she said. "And of course, the second big set of problems revolves around a resumption of activities by global terrorist groups, most particularly Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State."The bottom line: "It's one thing to pull out troops that have been supporting security in Afghanistan, supporting the Afghan military, leaving it pretty much to fend for itself, but we can’t afford to walk away from the consequences of that decision," Clinton said.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Go deeper: Biden administration's hard exit from AfghanistanLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tim Scott says "significant numbers" of Republicans willing to support police reform

    Senator Tim Scott says his Republican colleagues are willing to support his efforts to craft a compromise on police reform.

  • Watch Michael Flynn butcher the Pledge of Allegiance at a Lin Wood rally in South Carolina

    Michael Flynn, the short-tenured national security adviser hired, fired, then pardoned by former President Donald Trump, appeared at a rally in South Carolina on Sunday to support pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood's bid to oust South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick on May 15. Flynn led the Wood supporters, gathered at the Honkytonk Saloon in Ladson, in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, after urging everyone to take off their hats and place their hands over their hearts. Then Flynn botched the pledge. Michael Flynn this afternoon was called up to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Lin Wood’s rally AND HE FORGOT THE WORDS!!! What kind of “Patriot” General doesn’t know the Pledge! pic.twitter.com/1jNQFxdsL8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 2, 2021 Wood attacked not only McKissick, a longtime conservative activist who led the state GOP to gains in November's election, but also Sens. Lindsey Graham (R) and Tim Scott (R) and former Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump's United Nations ambassador and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, The Post and Courier reports. His main complaint was that they did not publicly back Trump's false claim that he actually won the November election, not Biden. While McKissick "went around celebrating how the elite establishment had done so well in South Carolina," Wood said, he fought to overturn Biden's victory in court. "We are not going to accept this RINO [Republicans in Name Only] crowd, these Republicans that have been stabbing — they've been stabbing Trump in the back, they've been stabbing you in the back," Flynn said. McKissick does not seem particularly worried about the challenge from Wood, who said he legally moved to South Carolina from Georgia earlier this year. Wood is a "carpetbagging RINO" who is "so far up in bizarro land, he couldn't find his way out with a flashlight and a map," McKissick said. But Wood's fealty to the lie that Trump won the election appears to put him the Republican mainstream. In fact, rejecting the 2020 results "has increasingly become an unofficial litmus test for acceptance in the Republican Party," The Washington Post reports. Since the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, "Republicans from Congress to statehouses to local party organizations have fervently embraced the falsehood." A CNN poll on Friday found that 70 percent of Republicans say Biden did not legitimately win enough votes to become president, while only 23 percent of Republicans acknowledge that he won legitimately. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutPrince Harry calls for 'fair distribution' of COVID-19 vaccine 'to every corner of the world'

  • Biden is talking to Republicans, but for only so long

    The president and much of his team learned a lesson during the Obama years: They should not wait for Republicans to negotiate.

  • Susan Collins defends Romney, Cheney: 'We are not a party that is led by just one person'

    She cites Ronald Reagan's example.

  • Israeli official: Biden told Mossad director U.S. isn't close to returning to Iran deal

    President Biden told the director of Israel's foreign intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, on Friday that the U.S. has a long way to go in talks with Iran before it agrees a return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal, per a senior Israeli official briefed on the talks.State of play: Cohen, who has been director of the Mossad since 2016, laid out Israel’s position on the issue, telling Biden it would be a mistake for the U.S. to return to the deal without improving it first. Biden assured Cohen that the U.S. will continue to seek Israel's input in the future.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said Cohen’s meeting at the White House Friday was with adviser Jake Sullivan and other national security officials. The spokesperson said Biden “dropped by to express condolences for the tragedy at Mount Meron."But a senior Israeli official disputed that description, saying the meeting Between the Mossad director and U.S. president wasn’t “a drop in,” and was not connected to the Mount Meron stampede, but was a pre-scheduled meeting specifically with the president to discuss Iran.The meeting took place on Friday before noon, right after the phone call between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Biden offered condolences for the disaster.The meeting lasted around an hour, the Israeli official said. Cohen was the only person to attend it from the Israeli side. Biden, Sullivan and CIA director Bill Burns attended from the U.S. side.The White House declined further comment on the story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republicans took an ax to Obama's rules. Democrats are using a scalpel.

    Democrats' ambivalence over the use of the Congressional Review Act stands in stark contrast to Republicans.

  • Germany announces bust of 'one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms'

    German prosecutors announced Monday that they have dismantled the child pornography platform "Boystown" and arrested three alleged site administrators and one extremely active German user. With more than 400,000 registered members, "Boystown" was "one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms," prosecutors said. Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office said the three German administrators were arrested in mid-April. Police then shut down the platform. The unidentified alleged site administrators — aged 40, 49, 58 — helped pedophiles spread child pornography while evading law enforcement, prosecutors say, and the site included "images of most severe sexual abuse of toddlers" among other vile pornography. The 58-year-old administrator was arrested in Paraguay and the 64-year-old super-user from Hamburg allegedly uploaded more than 3,500 posts to the site. The bust stemmed from a multinational investigation involving Europol, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the U.S., and Canada. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutPrince Harry calls for 'fair distribution' of COVID-19 vaccine 'to every corner of the world'

  • 'Like searching for a unicorn': Few moderates in sight as GOP plots Cuomo takedown

    Party leaders have been rallying around Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island — a Trump-loving conservative.

  • A former Georgia deputy called beating a Black man a 'sweet stress relief' in an extremist group chat, the FBI says

    In a series of text messages obtained by the FBI, the former deputy Cody Richard Griggers spoke about making weapons and killing politicians.

  • Blinken says Biden inherited an immigration system that was 'broken intentionally'

    The Biden administration inherited "a totally broken" immigration system, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday night, and it's now working to repair it. In March, more than 170,000 migrants were taken into U.S. custody — the highest number in two decades — and CBS's Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken if any of President Biden's policies are to blame. "No," he responded. "What we're seeing is indeed a surge of people to the border. We've seen that in the past. But we inherited a totally broken system. Broken intentionally. And it takes time to fix it, and by the way, our message is very clear: 'Don't come. The border is not open. You won't get in.' But we have to understand what is motivating so many people to do this. And it is usually desperation." O'Donnell pushed back, saying Biden has used executive authority to slow down deportations and allow more asylum seekers into the U.S. These aren't contributing factors, Blinken replied, because "we're focused when it comes to people coming to making sure that children, unaccompanied minors, are treated humanely and according to law." Traffickers are telling migrants that "the border's open," Blinken continued, but "it's not." Children are the exception because "it is the right thing to do. We are not going to abide the notion that children are kept in a precarious, dangerous situation. That is unacceptable." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutPrince Harry calls for 'fair distribution' of COVID-19 vaccine 'to every corner of the world'

  • A man admitted to using his dead mother's name to vote for Trump and blamed 'too much propaganda'

    Bruce Bartman's lawyer previously told Insider he thought he was participating in "civil disobedience" by illegally voting with his mother's name.

  • Woman Claims Mom Has Gone Without Medicine, Running Water, And Heat To Give Money To Online Boyfriends

    Stacey says she introduced her mom, Gail, to online dating about four years ago, and a few days after Gail set up her profile, she received an email from a man named “Fallon Galvin.” “I immediately knew it was a scam,” Stacey says. Stacey says her mom had a relationship with "Fallon" for about a year and has since met two other men online, “Matt Hurley,” and someone using photos of Vin Diesel but going by the name “Mark Sinclair.” “My mom has sent almost $250,000 to these scammers,” Stacey says. She claims that Gail, 68, has even gone without her diabetes medication, heat and water, and left 2 feet of water in her basement because she couldn’t afford to fix the busted pipe because she sent money to “Matt Hurley.” “They have ruined her financially, and she’s broke.” Gail says her relationship with “Matt Hurley” couldn’t be clearer – and after four years – she would know if he wasn’t the “caring and truthful” man she fell in love with. Hear from Gail on Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'Our Mom Lived Without Heat and Water … For Online Scammers!'" Plus, see what happens when Dr. Phil and Gail try to call "Fallon." And on Tuesday, a Dr. Phil producer in Nigeria goes to the hotel where "Matt Hurley" claims he is staying. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Hopelessly in need of Dr. Phil's Help?

  • ‘A troubled man’: Kansas Senate leader decries Rep. Mark Samsel’s ‘deranged rantings’

    “What happened in Wellsville on Wednesday? Only God knows,” Rep. Mark Samsel wrote. “I have my version. You have yours.”

  • Michigan family believes their home was a hate crime target

    A Michigan family believes they were targeted for being Black when three white people attempted to break into their home and commit violent crimes. According to Click On Detroit, on April 26, a woman and her two children, ages nine and 13, were at home. The father was at work in Detroit and immediately left once his wife called during the incident.

  • GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election, says he's 'so ready to move on'

    "I was concerned then, and I still am today, that six states broke their own laws or their own constitution," he said. "But it's time to move on."

  • Sanders: Waiving COVID-19 vaccine patents both practical and 'moral' responsibility for U.S.

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said it's not only a "moral responsibility" for the United States to help vaccinate the rest of the world — including India which is experiencing a devastating surge — against COVID-19. It's "also in our own self-interest," Sanders argued, because otherwise "this pandemic ... is going to come back and bite us at one point or another." To avoid that, he told NBC News' Chuck Todd, "we should deal with this issue through the World Trade Organization of protecting the intellectual property rights of the drug companies." In other words, Sanders wants to waive patents so poorer countries can produce their own vaccines, rather than relying only on excess supply from wealthier nations. NEW: @SenSanders says the U.S. has "a moral responsibility" to help the rest of the world in the fight against Covid. It is also "in our self-interest. Because if this pandemic continues to spread in other countries, it is going to come back and bite us at one point or another." pic.twitter.com/OsOPdqzryg — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 2, 2021 ABC News' Martha Raddatz and CBS News' John Dickerson pressed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, respectively, about the issue on Sunday, with Raddatz noting that Sanders and other senators are pressuring President Biden to act. Sullivan and Klain didn't provide clear answers, but they both said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working on the matter and there should be an update in the "coming days." When asked about pressure on the White House to temporarily waive patent rules for vaccines, WH national sec. adviser Jake Sullivan says "we should have a way forward in the coming days." https://t.co/Q1ZKAFHT94 pic.twitter.com/dOetQidWQd — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 2, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutPrince Harry calls for 'fair distribution' of COVID-19 vaccine 'to every corner of the world'

  • Why does this political cartoonist say it’s only Republicans against vaccines?

    It’s not just the guy in face paint wearing horns as he raided the White House.

  • U.S. Supreme Court refuses to revive Wells Fargo accounts scandal suit

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by current and former employees of Wells Fargo & Co to revive a lawsuit over losses to their retirement plan following a scandal over fake accounts that rattled the bank in 2016 and led to billions of dollars in fines and penalties. The justices declined to hear an appeal by the employees of a lower court ruling that threw out their proposed class action case against San Francisco-based Wells Fargo under a federal law requiring careful management of private-sector retirement plans. The case centered on the fallout from revelations, beginning in 2016, that Wells Fargo employees opened millions of unauthorized customer accounts after pressure by the bank to meet unrealistic sales goals.