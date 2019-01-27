Why Trump’s Trade War Hasn’t Stopped US Venture Capital from Piling into China

President Donald Trump and the US government are neck-deep in a trade war with China. Yet US businesses and investors pushed more venture capital investment into China in 2018 than ever before. Though Trump has added tariff after tariff on the country, America’s private sector doesn’t appear to share the same urge to punish or restrict the growth of companies in China. Likewise, China’s venture capital investment into the US continues, albeit at a somewhat slower pace.

US Investments Make up 35% of all VC Money in China

According to the South China Morning Post, USD-denominated capital raised for Chinese investment burst upwards by 125% last year, compared to 2017. The figure reached $15.5 billion and formed 35% of the market. In 2017, USD-denominated investments were lower at 28.7%, according to Zero2IPO.

Hui Wang, founder of Bolian Financial, says US investors have not been “affected as much by the domestic Chinese environment” compared to even Chinese venture capitalists themselves. He says: