  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why do Trump's foreign golf resorts lose millions of dollars every year? Experts say it could be incompetence, vanity, or something more sinister

Thomas Colson
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trump Golfing Virginia 2020
US President Donald Trump's golf courses lose millions of dollars every year, according to financial declarations. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump posts massive losses at his flagship foreign golf resorts every year.

  • He has previously claimed they are not really golf resorts but "development deals."

  • However, experts and opponents believe Trump may have other reasons for keeping them.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Donald Trump's golf resorts lose a lot of money. According to one bombshell New York Times report published last year, the 15 courses he owns around the world have lost over $315 million dollars over the last 20 years. The interesting question is why does Trump continue to hang on to so many loss-making enterprises?

Much about Trump's financial arrangements remain a mystery, partly because privately listed companies in the US can largely avoid public scrutiny - although ongoing criminal investigations into possible banking and tax fraud may soon change that.

No-one's quite sure how much he is worth, no-one's quite sure why the self-styled "king of debt" decided to plow up to $400 million of his cash into his two Scottish golf resorts, and no-one's quite sure what his still-unpublished tax returns might turn up.

But because the United Kingdom has a registry of companies that requires them to publicly file accounts every year, we can look in granular detail at how much his two courses in Scotland lose every year, and how much debt they've racked up (Hint: It's a lot.)

So why does Trump and his sons, who ran his businesses while he was president, continue to run courses that lose so much money?

We spoke to leading experts, examined the financial data, and looked back at the president's own words on the matter to try to find out why.

Insider contacted the Trump Organisation for comment but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

Trump's losses 'aren't normal'

Losses at Golf Recreation Scotland Limited, Turnberry&#39;s parent company, amounted to over &#xa3;2.3 million, or $3.25 million, in 2019.
Companies House (UK)

First, let's look at the figures. Trump has two golf resorts in Scotland. He opened his first, Trump International Golf Links, in Aberdeenshire in 2012 on a piece of land he had purchased six years before. The course has made a loss every year since.

Company accounts for 2019 - which covered the period before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many businesses - show that Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, which owns the course, posted annual losses of $1.5 million. The total debt on the resort is more than $16 million, the balance sheet shows.

The second course is Turnberry, the jewel in the crown of his global golf empire. He paid $60 million for the storied resort in 2014, where Tom Watson famously scraped a win over Jack Nicklaus at the 1977 Open Championship.

Trump then claimed to have spent a further $150 million on its lavish refurbishment. Turnberry's parent company, Golf Recreation Scotland, posted a $3.25 million loss on revenue of $26 million in 2019 and owes nearly $160 million to its creditors, the balance sheet shows.

Such losses are not unprecedented in the industry. Running a golf resort profitably is a hard thing to do, said Larry Hirsh, president of Golf Property Analysts, which values and markets golf properties.

"Over the last 10 to 20 years, golf courses have had their challenges," Hirsh told Insider.

"It costs a lot to go play, and Trump has never been shy about pricing his properties. Certainly, golf has experienced over the last 15 or 20 years a decline in participation," he said.

However, he added that "it's certainly not the idea" for major golf courses to lose money, Hirsh said. "I don't think it's normal."

Trump's golf courses are "not really golf investments"

Trump Turnberry
The Trump Organization

Donald Trump said in a 2016 interview with Reuters that people looking at the massive losses at his golf resorts were missing the point.

In fact, he said, his resorts were "not really golf investments" but real estate "development deals."

"It's pretty simple," he said. "My golf holdings are really investments in thousands, many thousands of housing units and hotels. At some point, the company will do them. Hopefully, I won't because I will be president, but we're in no rush to do them."

Losses at Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, which runs his Aberdeenshire course, amounted to over &#xa3;1.1 million, or $1.55 million, in 2019.
Companies House (UK)

There is just one problem with those claims: Trump hasn't built a single residential property on any golf resort he owns in the last decade, in Europe or the United States, Reuters reported.

At his Aberdeenshire resort, he secured provisional permission in 2008 to build around 1,500 luxury homes on farmland surrounding the estate, on the condition he built a hotel and what the Trump Organisation billed as the "world's greatest golf course." The economic gains would outweigh the significant environmental impact of the building work, the council said. But neither the houses nor the hotel materialized.

In 2019, he secured approval for a reworked plan to build 500 homes, but construction is yet to start.

At Turnberry, Trump tried and failed to secure permission to develop hundreds of houses on land adjoining the estate. He had boasted to Reuters that he "would have the right to build at least a thousand houses on Turnberry if I wanted to." But Scottish planners had different ideas: Plans for an 87-house development on farmland adjoining Turnberry were rejected by the local authority in 2019, the Scotsman reported.

The ruling specifically stated that the development had been rejected because it could "negatively affect" the status of Turnberry as an iconic resort - which suggests that Trump's plan to build houses on his golf resorts may be very unsound from a business perspective.

That brings us to the second theory: Incompetence.

Is it simple incompetence?

trump golf ivanka
Getty

"Stupidity and grandiosity should never be overlooked as possible grounds for all of this," said Daniel Shaviro, the Wayne Perry Professor of Taxation at New York University Law School, who wrote about the former president's tax returns last year.

Trump's patchy business record is well-documented. He demonstrated a genius for self-marketing that saw him license out his to resorts and luxury developments all over the world, and ultimately propelled him to the White House. But his businesses have also filed for corporate bankruptcy six times and he counts dozens of hugely expensive failures among his successful business ventures.

Over the decades there were his Atlantic City casinos, which folded after racking up billions of dollars in debt, there was Trump University, which paid out a $25 million settlement to former students in 2017 after New York's attorney general called it "fraudulent," and there was a short-lived airline called Trump Shuttle.

The accounts for Turnberry and Trump Links suggest that they may too be two further examples of poorly run businesses. A detailed analysis of Trump's two courses by Behind the Balance Sheet, a financial research consultancy, illustrated that profits have been consistently lower than at other established rivals in Scotland, including Loch Lomond Golf Club and Gleneagles, the world-famous golf resort. Additionally, capital expenditure has consistently outstripped revenue growth at both resorts. All in all, it's difficult to see how either business will ever generate a positive return on Trump's huge initial investment.

Are they being kept for 'fishy' tax purposes?

trump golf scotland
Getty

Companies House accounts show that Golf Recreation Scotland, Turnberry's parent company, owes an eye-watering amount to a New York-based trust controlled by one Donald Trump - nearly $160,000,000. Golf Recreation Scotland, which controls Trump's Aberdeenshire resort, owes Trump personally more than $40 million.

Their loans are unusual, however, because they are interest-free, which is an unusual arrangement because it negates any potential tax benefit of loaning money between companies owned by Trump, Mother Jones reported.

It's also "a bit fishy" under US tax law, said Daniel Shaviro, the New York University tax expert.

"Under US tax law, you can't really have an interest-free loan between related parties," he said.

"There would be a tendency to impute the market interest rate, or else they say it's really equity.

"So when separate tax entities are engaged in transactions, the idea is that it's got to be arms-length, it's got to reflect reality."

That said, Shaviro said it wasn't obvious that there was any benefit to the way Trump had set up the loans.

"I don't see the obvious tax benefits here," he said. "Whether it's money-laundering or playing games with lenders, there is a pretty good guess something is going on, but I'm not sure exactly what it would be."

That brings us to the last unanswered theory.

Trump's 'unexplained' funding for his golf courses

donald trump golf
Getty

A group of Scottish lawmakers this year, led by Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie, made headlines around the world when they called for an "unexplained wealth order" into Donald Trump's finances. Their central question was a simple one: Where did Donald Trump get the money to pay for his resorts in the first place?

Harvie, a member of Scottish parliament, told the house in February: "The purchases in Scotland were part of a very long spending spree, with his spokespeople claiming that he had vast sums of money sitting around and available for investment even though, at the same time, he was apparently being turned down for credit."

The details are striking: Trump, who used to style himself the "king of debt," had spent his career building businesses on other people's borrowed money, even bragging about it on the campaign trail in 2016.

In 2006, he suddenly went on a spending spree, and would spend the next decade buying up more than $400 million worth of properties in cash, the Washington Post reported. The first purchase was his Balmedie estate in 2006; the most expensive of them all was his purchase of Turnberry in 2014, despite the fact it was loss-making then, too. He purchased a course in Doonbeg, Ireland, in the same year, also using cash. So where did it come from?

Harvie alluded to testimony to the US Congress given at a closed-door meeting in 2017 by Glenn Simpson, the head of FusionGPS, the political research agency which produced the controversial Steele dossier on alleged links between Trump and Russia - one part of which was called "misleading" by a UK judge.

Simpson told lawmakers that the firm's investigations had identified in the Trump Organisation "patterns of buying and selling" real estate that was "suggestive of money laundering."

Later in his testimony, he said: "Because the Irish and the Scottish courses are under the UK ... we were able to get the financial statements.

"And they don't, on their faces show Russian involvement, but what they do show is enormous amounts of capital flowing into these projects from unknown sources and - or at least on paper it says it's from the Trump Organisation, but it's hundreds of millions of dollars. And these golf courses are just, you know, they're sinks. They don't actually make any money."

Trump's son Eric said Harvie's claims had "no basis in fact" and called them "disgusting."

Scotland's government ultimately rejected these calls for an unexplained wealth order on the grounds that it was for the country's law officers, not politicians, to instigate such investigations. Nonetheless, these questions about how Trump paid for his golf resorts and why they persist to lose quite so much money will only grow.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden earned $607K in 2020, paid 26% in federal taxes, returns show

    Biden's transparency on taxes continues a break from former President Donald Trump, who refused to release his tax returns as president.

  • AT&T admits it made a terrible mistake getting into media business with Discovery deal: analyst

    AT&T ruined a lot of shareholder value by trying to get success in the media business, a veteran media analyst Craig Moffett tells Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Report: Trump has been receiving presidential pension payments since January

    Former President Trump has received $65,600 in pension payments since leaving office in January, Business Insider reported Monday, citing a General Services Administration spokesperson.Why it matters: As part of a campaign promise, during his presidency Trump stuck to his vow not to accept a taxpayer-funded salary while in office, instead sometimes donating it to services such as the National Park Service.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Business Insider noted that it's not clear whether Trump has kept his taxpayer-funded pension.Of note: Former presidents are not obliged by the constitution to accept a pension. Trump's net worth is estimated to be about $2.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.Representatives for Trump and the General Services Administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Strippers are back on the job but COVID rules are hurting their pay

    When California stripper Brittney, 26, walked into San Francisco’s reopened Gold Club stripping venue again in April after a year, she was confronted with masked-up dancers and just a clutch of patrons. “A lot of times you'll see a lot of girls just sitting around,” said Brittney, who started stripping around two years ago to supplement income from two other jobs. Under guidelines in San Francisco, for instance, strip clubs such as Gold Club that offer food are able to reopen, but strippers and patrons must keep their masks on.

  • They Spilled the Royal Tea. Now, Palace Aides Reportedly Want Harry and Meghan to Drop Their Royal Titles

    Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they can live—and thrive—outside of the British monarchy, becoming increasingly vocal about the royal family’s fault lines as they enjoy their newfound independence and success in California. After stepping down from senior royal duties early last year, the duo recently exacerbated their rift with the other senior royals when they sat down with Oprah in March, giving a bombshell interview that corroborated rumors of racial bias in the royal ranks.

  • Barack Obama shocked by bipartisan reaction to dog’s death: ‘Everybody posted something nice’

    Former president Barack Obama opened up about the recent loss of his dog, Bo, during an appearance on"The Late Late Show With James Corden."

  • Many Women Are Done Trying To Hide Their VBO — And It’s Refreshing AF

    VBO stands for visible belly outline. As someone with a belly that is also visible and not going anywhere anytime soon, I am all for this!

  • 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie react to Caleb Kennedy's controversial video, abrupt exit

    A video surfaced of Caleb Kennedy, 16, sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

  • New Jersey Cop Arrested By Fellow Officers After Meth Lab Discovered In His Basement

    A New Jersey police officer has been arrested on a variety of charges after his fellow officers discovered a methamphetamine lab in the basement of his home. They had been responding to a domestic disturbance at the time, authorities said this week. Christopher Walls, 50, is facing six charges including first-degree maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Sunday. The 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department was suspended without pay, the office said in a release. “Thanks to the swift action of our office, the Long Branch Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police, a very serious risk to public safety has been averted. The collaborative efforts of our agencies dismantled a very dangerous situation. It is particularly distressing that this hazard was caused by a sworn law enforcement officer.” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said. On Saturday, Long Branch police were called to Walls’ home at around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance response. While the officers were at his home, another person living there alleged that Walls was involved in “suspicious narcotics activity,” according to prosecutors. A hazmat unit responded to the home and soon located materials, chemicals, and tools associated with a meth lab in the basement and in a shed on Walls’ property. Investigators also found explosives and poison on the property, according to prosecutors, who said that they were discovered via a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Responsibility and Narcotics Units and Long Branch police. Also inside the home was an unsecured gun safe with two long guns, four handguns, eight high-capacity magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition, prosecutors said. The open case was accessible to a child living in the residence. Acting Long Branch Police Chief Frank Rizzuto expressed his disappointment after suspending Walls without pay this week. “The officers in our agency risk their lives daily to protect and serve our residents. It is disappointing beyond measure that one of our officers could have risked the safety of his family and neighbors by engaging in such dangerous conduct. This officer’s actions do not reflect the moral compass of our officers or this agency,” he said. Walls faces second-degree possession of a firearm during the course of a controlled dangerous substance offense, second-degree risking widespread injury, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree manufacturing CDS (methamphetamine), and third-degree possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), according to the release. If convicted of maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, Walls faces a sentence of up to 20 years in a New Jersey state prison, prosecutors said. Walls is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a hearing. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

  • How to reduce anxiety about going maskless in public, according to experts

    "People are nervous about this — I've heard it a zillion times," one expert tells Yahoo Life. "The mask has been their security blanket for 14-plus months."

  • Wedding guest furious after hearing bride’s ‘disrespectful’ last-minute request: ‘You’d be crazy to go’

    The guest is getting hateful messages from the bride and groom.

  • Biden expresses support for Israel, Gaza cease-fire amid pressure from own party

    The violence in Israel and Gaza isn’t just a foreign policy crisis for President Joe Biden. It’s also a fraught political debate in his own party.

  • Kylie Jenner Models a Skimpy Plunging Bikini in Series of Sexy Snaps

    The reality star filed trademarks for "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner" this month — hinting that her own swimsuit line could be coming soon

  • Here's Proof Kylie Jenner Is Ready to Build a Swimwear Empire

    Kylie Jenner is making a move to add another endeavor to her fast-growing empire, and we have all of the details on her next step to make waves.

  • His Ship Vanished in the Arctic 176 Years Ago. DNA Has Offered a Clue.

    On July 9, 1845, two months after departing from Greenhithe, England, Warrant Officer John Gregory wrote a letter to his wife from Greenland in which he described seeing whales and icebergs for the first time. Gregory, who had never been to sea before, was aboard the HMS Erebus, one of two ships to sail in Sir John Franklin’s 1845 expedition to find the fabled Northwest Passage, a sea route through the Canadian Arctic that would serve as a trade route to Asia. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Disaster struck. The Erebus and the HMS Terror became stuck in ice in Victoria Strait, off King William Island in what is now the Canadian territory of Nunavut. In April 1848, the survivors — Franklin and nearly two dozen others had already died — set out on foot for a trading post on the Canadian mainland. All 129 explorers ultimately perished, succumbing to brutal blizzard conditions and subzero temperatures. The doomed expedition endured in the public imagination — inspiring fiction by Mark Twain and Jules Verne, and, more recently, the 2018 AMC series “The Terror” — driven in part by rumors that the crew resorted to cannibalism. The wreckage lay quiet until 2014, when a remotely controlled underwater vehicle picked up the silhouette of the Erebus near King William Island. Two years later, a tip from a local Inuit hunter led to the discovery of the Terror in the ice-cold water of Terror Bay. John Gregory’s descendants would not learn about his fate until more than 175 years after he sent the letter home from Greenland. Some sailors had been identified after being found in marked graves. But recently, Gregory’s DNA and a sample from a descendant born in 1982 were matched, making him the first explorer from the trip whose remains have been positively identified through DNA and genealogical analyses — a process similar to that used in recent years to identify murder suspects and victims in cold cases. Jonathan Gregory, 38, who lives in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, got an email from researchers in Canada confirming that the cheek swab he had sent to them confirmed that he was a direct descendant of John Gregory. He had heard about his family’s connection to the expedition, but until the DNA match, “it was really theory.” (Although he goes by Joe, the similarity between their names “all makes sense,” Gregory said.) A relative living in British Columbia, whom Gregory had never met, sent him a Facebook message in 2019 after she had seen a request from researchers asking descendants of sailors from the expedition to send in DNA samples. “I took the plunge,” Gregory said in a phone interview. “For us, this is history.” Douglas Stenton, a professor at the University of Waterloo and a researcher on the project, said the team, which included researchers from Lakehead University and Trent University, started in 2008, focusing on documenting sites and recovering new information about the expedition. But in 2013, they became interested in the human remains, seeking to “identify some of these men who had effectively become anonymous in death.” “It’s really a story of human endeavor in one of the world’s most challenging environments,” Stenton said, “resulting in a catastrophic loss of life, for reasons that we still don’t understand.” The circumstances that led to the demise of the crews are still unclear. Researchers have continued to piece together clues about the expedition’s failure as artifacts have been found throughout the years. Gregory’s remains were excavated in 2013 on King William Island, about 50 miles south of the site where the ships had been deserted. He most likely died within a month after leaving the ships, Stenton said — a journey that “wasn’t necessarily an enjoyable trip in any sense of the word.” Gregory was between 43 and 47 years old when he died. Stenton said it was a relief to finally put a name to one of the sailors — and a face, as researchers were able to create a facial reconstruction of what Gregory may have looked like — because details about the expedition have “remained elusive for, you know, 175 years.” For the past eight years, Stenton said, researchers on the team were “very hopeful” that they would be able to match a sample from a living descendant to a sailor from the pool of DNA they had collected from remains. The first 16 samples they received failed to produce a match, making the Gregory pairing “very gratifying,” he said. Although the identification has not changed the narrative of the expedition, Stenton said that “the more individuals we can identify, there might be some useful information that could come up that might help us better understand” what happened to the explorers. He said he was grateful for the families who had sent in DNA, whether they were matched or not, adding that he was pleased to be able to provide Gregory’s family with details about the sailor’s final years. He informed them that Gregory was not alone when he died, as the remains of two other sailors were found at the same site. “There’s an eerie feeling about it all,” Gregory said, “but at the end of the day, I suppose it’s closure.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Eric Trump Just Bought a $3.2 Million Florida Home Near a Golf Club He Knows Will Let Him In

    Home is where the heart is — or, the nearest the country club into which you’ll be admitted entry. Such is the case for Eric and Lara Trump, who just purchased a $3.2 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida, five miles from sibling Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in Admiral’s Cove — and, […]

  • GOP-led Arizona board of supervisors calls for end to "sham" election audit

    The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said in a letter Monday that the Arizona state Senate's GOP-led audit of its 2020 presidential election results should be called off.Why it matters: The letter underscores divisions in the GOP between loyalists of former President Trump and those denouncing baseless election claims, which saw Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ousted last Wednesday as the third-highest ranking House Republican after speaking out on the matter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe county officials said in the letter that the audit had left Arizona "a laughingstock." "Worse, this 'audit' is encouraging our citizens to distrust elections, which weakens our democratic republic."The big picture: The Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, whose chief has supported unfounded voter fraud claims, is recounting ballots from the election.Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers (R) said at a public meeting Monday he would not be responding to "any more requests from this sham process," per the Washington Post.Trump said Saturday, without evidence, that the "entire Database of Maricopa County" had been deleted, prompting county recorder Stephen Richer to tweet that the claim was "unhinged," adding: "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer." Per WashPost, Richer told the meeting: "Every file the Senate has asked for is there. No files from the 2020 election have been deleted."The other side: State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Warren Petersen (R) tweeted that he was "disappointed to hear that the County has said they will not show to answer questions" at a meeting scheduled on the matter for Tuesday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mets' Kevin Pillar 'doing fine' after taking 94 mph fastball to the face vs. Braves

    Kevin Pillar walked off the field on his own after a scary moment in Atlanta on Monday night.

  • Trump portrait displayed alongside those of other presidents

    While no plans for a Trump library have been announced, the portrait now on public display is a sign that Trump is entering the pantheon of presidents past.

  • ‘I Wanted Trump to Win’: Man Charged in Wife’s Murder Illegally Cast Her Ballot for Trump, Officials Say

    Suzanne Morphew had been missing since May 10, 2020, yet a ballot was mailed in with her name on it casting a vote for Donald Trump.