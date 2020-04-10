Why Trump's support of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 could slow the race for a cure

Dozens of new clinical trials into the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine have been registered with the U.S. government since President Trump first advertised it as a potential “game changer” against the coronavirus via March 21 tweet.

In the weeks after, the number of COVID-19 drug trials in the U.S. National Institute of Health registry nearly tripled, from 66 to 183, with dozens of new hydroxychloroquine trials driving the uptick.

Before the president’s tweet, roughly 1 in 10 trials studied hydroxychloroquine as an intervention. After, 1 in 3 new trials involve hydroxychloroquine.

Trump’s rhetoric around the drug is likely behind the surge, some of the nation’s leading infectious disease experts told the USA TODAY Network. And while they agree that the new wave of trials should help definitely resolve whether the drug is indeed effective against COVID-19, they cautioned that results in most studies are still months away.

But damage from hydroxychloroquine’s swift and widespread adoption may already be happening, the experts said.

Many doctors have been prescribing hydroxychloroquine to coronavirus patients, despite no conclusive evidence of its success. This is exposing patients already suffering from cardiac ailments due to COVID-19 to a drug with cardiac toxicity, whose known side effects include cardiac arrhythmia and arrest, said Dr. Andre Kalil, Director of Transplant Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska.

“If we don’t do randomized controlled trials, if we just give these drugs to people just because they are sick, a lot of people may end up being killed by this drug because of the side effects,” Kalil said. “And we’ll never know it because we’ll think they died from COVID-19.”

A bottle of hydroxychloroquine is displayed on a table outside The Resort at Texas City nursing home on April 7, 2020, in Texas City, Texas. Dr. Robin Armstrong, the home's medical director, is treating nearly 30 residents of the nursing home with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is unproven against COVID-19 even as President Donald Trump heavily promotes it as a possible treatment. Armstrong said Trump's championing of the drug is giving doctors more access to try it on coronavirus patients. More

The drug, which has been used to treat malaria since the 1940s and is approved by FDA, has shown an ability to fight viruses — including HIVE, dengue, yellow fever and influenza — in vitro, Kalil said. That is, it has demonstrated antiviral properties in test tubes and petri dishes.

But a cell culture in a plate cannot represent the human body, Kalil said. In fact, chloroquine drugs have consistently failed to combat each one of these viral diseases in human patients for the last century, he said. That it has shown success in vitro alone “cannot be a reason to give drugs to human beings.”

“There are safety issues,” Kalil said. “There is no scientific reasoning to giving unsafe drugs to patients other than panic. This is panic.”

Katherine Seley-Radtke of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who has specialized in antiviral drugs for three decades, expressed concerns that the new wave of clinical trials are placing hydroxychloroquine as too high a priority.

“What concerns me and what concerns a lot of people is the fact that there are a number of other drugs that show potential that should be being looked at,” Seley-Radtke said.

Remdesivir, favipiravir and galidesivir are three examples of antiviral drugs that have shown early promise against the coronavirus, she said. It is far more intuitive that one of these drugs would wind up being a cure than an antimalarial, she said, which is more of a treatment that helps prevent the immune system from overworking itself.

But these drugs are being tested in only a dozen of the 183 coronavirus drug trials on the NIH registry. By comparison, four dozen of these trials involve hydroxychloroquine.

“If we've put all of our eggs into this one basket,” she said, “and then in three weeks or five weeks or six weeks or however long until we come out of this, it's shown that this indeed doesn't cure COVID, and nothing else is being done, we're now behind the eight ball again.”

French study denounced