Here’s why TV18 Broadcast Limited’s (NSE:TV18BRDCST) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at TV18 Broadcast Limited (NSE:TV18BRDCST) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for TV18 Broadcast:

0.045 = -₹103.9m ÷ (₹74b – ₹33b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, TV18 Broadcast has an ROCE of 4.5%.

Does TV18 Broadcast Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see TV18 Broadcast’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Media industry average of 16%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how TV18 Broadcast compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for TV18 Broadcast.

Do TV18 Broadcast’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

TV18 Broadcast has total liabilities of ₹33b and total assets of ₹74b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 45% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, TV18 Broadcast’s ROCE is concerning.

The Bottom Line On TV18 Broadcast’s ROCE

So researching other companies may be a better use of your time. But note: TV18 Broadcast may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).