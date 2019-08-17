Why Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Could Be Worth Watching

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN), which is in the machinery business, and is based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of $15.36 and falling to the lows of $9.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Twin Disc's current trading price of $9.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Twin Disc’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Twin Disc?

Good news, investors! Twin Disc is still a bargain right now. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Twin Disc’s ratio of 11.6x is below its peer average of 18.89x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the Machinery industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Twin Disc’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Twin Disc?

NasdaqGS:TWIN Past and Future Earnings, August 17th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Twin Disc. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TWIN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TWIN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TWIN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

