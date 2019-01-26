Why Twitter, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWTR) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll evaluate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Twitter:

0.044 = US$45m ÷ (US$9.7b – US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Twitter has an ROCE of 4.4%.

Does Twitter Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Twitter’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 10% average reported by the Interactive Media and Services industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Twitter compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.7% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Twitter reported an ROCE of 4.4% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Twitter’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Twitter has total assets of US$9.7b and current liabilities of US$1.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Twitter’s ROCE

While that is good to see, Twitter has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis.