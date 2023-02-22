Here’s Why Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Declined in Q4

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “All Cap Select Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 6.35% net of fees compared to a 7.18% return for the Russell 3000 Index. The strategy benefitted from the strength of holdings in materials and consumer discretionary sectors and underweight exposure to the technology sector. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Diamond Hill All Cap Select Strategy highlighted stocks like Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Based in New York, New York, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) develops interactive entertainment solutions. On February 21, 2023, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock closed at $112.02 per share. One-month return of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was 1.22%, and its shares lost 29.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has a market capitalization of $18.895 billion.

Diamond Hill All Cap Select Strategy made the following comment about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Video game developer Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has faced weakness in the mobile gaming market, in addition to game-launching delays. The company reported underwhelming quarterly results in Q4 and lowered its full-year guidance. After reexamining our long-term thesis, we decided to exit our position in favor of more attractive opportunities."

wii, gaming, game, video, fit, display, internet, play,

Barone Firenze / Shutterstock.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is not on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 53 hedge fund portfolios held Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 63 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in another article and shared the list stocks that recently received updated price targets from analysts post earnings. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.