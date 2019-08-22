Why the U.S. Dollar Will Remain Strong

This month the Trump administration officially declared China a currency manipulator. This declaration, the latest salvo in the ongoing U.S.–China trade war, came after the Chinese government allowed its currency, the yuan, to fall to its lowest value in a decade. It is now trading at just over 7 yuan to a dollar.

The currency-manipulation designation is one of the most unwarranted charges volleyed against China by the Trump administration. The depreciation of the yuan was largely caused by market forces and, by most accounts, China has not been a currency manipulator since about 2012.

But the Trump administration’s concern over currency values is linked to a more general irritation lurking beneath the surface of this trade fight: the strength of the dollar over the past few decades. As seen in Figure 1, the dollar has tended to be overvalued more often than not, a key reason for the persistent U.S. trade deficits:

Some of the dollar’s strength during this time can be attributed to past mischief in currency markets by China, but more can be ascribed to the unique role the U.S. financial system plays in the global financial system. It is important, then, that we understand the relative importance of these two backstories if we want to make sense of why the dollar tends to be overvalued.

China and the Dollar

Consider first the role of China. Starting in the early 2000s, the opening up of the Chinese economy contributed to a doubling of the global labor force and turned the country into an export powerhouse for goods requiring cheap labor. But China decided that it needed more than its low labor costs to keep its economy fully employed. As a result, it began efforts to keep down the value of its currency as a way to make its goods cheaper on the global marketplace and further boost its exports to the world. It did so by buying up dollars and selling yuan on a large scale.

It is this past currency mischief by China that gave the country a reputation as a currency manipulator. Most observers, however, believe that China engaged in such mischief only between 2003 and 2012. Even the U.S. Treasury Department concurred with this consensus — up until this month.

The fruits of this currency manipulation are most evident in China’s current-account (CA) balance, which combines all its foreign transactions, including trade activity, into one measure. A positive CA balance means first that China is running a trade surplus with the world and second that it is lending funds to foreigners so they can pay for the Chinese goods. A negative CA balance would mean the opposite.

Figure 2 shows that China’s CA balance surged between 2003 and 2012. A CA balance of 3 percent or less is considered normal, so this bulge is generally understood to be evidence that China was undervaluing its currency during this time to boost exports. The CA balance surge, however, is now long gone. Along with other indicators, such as China’s declining stash of foreign assets, this declining CA balance corroborates the standard view that China is no longer a currency manipulator.

What, then, are we to make of the yuan’s depreciation this month? It is the largely the result of China’s weakened economy pulling the yuan down. The Chinese government had been fighting the downward pressures on the yuan, but it finally buckled. The timing of the depreciation was surely influenced by the trade war, but at its core, the yuan’s decline was the consequence of downward market pressure on the yuan.