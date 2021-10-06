Why the U.S. is facing one of the worst labor shortages in history

CBSTV Videos

Tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a gang attack that takes an unexpected turn; Jamie worries when Eddie lies to him about where she's going in the evenings; and Anthony secretly recruits the Reagans for help with a surprise for Erin, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.