Why U.S. oil production isn't growing even faster

HOUSTON — One topic getting lots of attention at a huge energy industry conference here is whether U.S. oil production can grow even faster as western countries seek to isolate Vladimir Putin.

Driving the news: The U.S. Energy Information Administration just increased its 2023 U.S. production forecast to an average of 13 million barrels per day (mbd), up from 12.6 mbd in last month's projection.

But the latest outlook — stuffed with caveats because of, well, all this (waves hands) — has a far smaller upward revision for 2022.

Why it matters: Forces including supply chain and labor constraints and investor demands for returns are limiting growth velocity even at highly attractive prices, oil executives said at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference.

What they're saying: "You're going to see the industry responding to this," ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance said.

"You'll see the growth, you'll see it coming out of this business, but people are going to have a hyper-focus on returns," he said.

Lance also cautioned that "whatever we start doing today doesn't get produced for 12 to 18 months from today."

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub told the conference: "With supply chain challenges, it makes any kind of attempt to grow now — and at a rapid pace — very, very difficult."

