Why U.S. Shale Companies Are So Undervalued

Editor OilPrice.com
·6 min read

In search of higher prices, shale oil producers have reined in upstream capex over the last couple of years. Before 2019 they were focused on ever-increasing incremental production growth, and often bragged about their year over year Compound Annual Growth Rate-CAGR, in investor publications. No more. The oil price crash of 2020, having led to near bankruptcy scenarios for some of them, has initiated a much more austere mindset in the boardrooms of many companies. Many are heavily laden with legacy debt from those free-wheeling days of…not very long ago.

Now, thanks to a doubling of oil prices since the first of the year, and sharply reduced Capital Expenditures-Capex, these companies are producing prodigious amounts of operating cash flow-OCF. Capex is now held to what the industry calls “Maintenance Capex.” Enough only to maintain production at levels only sufficient to replace natural field declines, or a low, single-digit growth rate. These companies are now focused on two things. The first is repairing their balance sheets by paying down debt. The second is attracting and retaining investors by rewarding them with a good chunk of the startling amount of excess cash they are generating.

Shale
Shale


Author’s research, company filings

As you can see in the table above, many of the companies listed are generating huge volumes of cash in excess of what’s required to support their current dividends. This gives rise to the potential for additional capital returns to shareholders in the coming quarters. This excess cash gives a measure of security to yield and income-seeking investors that these increasingly generous programs are funded internally without resort to debt or capital raises. It further insulates them from an investor’s worst fear, capital loss.

In this article, we will discuss how this return of capital is taking place and the relative under-valuation of the traditional energy sector as compared with other sectors.

Under-valuation in traditional energy companies

There are two primary vehicles for these companies to distribute this “wealth” to shareholders. One is through increased dividends, and the other is through advantageous stock repurchases. Many of the first group, in the lightly-gray shaded rows, have been giving increased dividends and share repurchases priority due to a feeling their common stock is undervalued by the market. They have reasons for this suspicion.

If you compare the valuations for the energy sector against the valuations other industries are receiving, there is a substantial disconnect between cash flow and the earnings multiples investors are willing to pay. Valuation methods can vary. Operations Cash Flow or OCF, is one I use frequently as it tells you how much cash the company’s business generated over a period of time. It also tells you about the company’s ability to continue meeting Capital Expenditures-Capex, on a regular basis without resorting to credit lines, or common shareholder diluting capital raises. It also tells you the amount of cash available to meet stockholder expectations of capital returns, or dividends and share repurchases.

Related: The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

As an example let’s compare the cash generation between Occidental Petroleum, (NYSE: OXY) and NextEra Energy, (NYSE: NEE). One company produces oil and gas primarily, and the other participates in the “Green Energy” sector building windmill farms for electricity generation.

Shale
Shale


Author’s research/company filings

Investors in NextEra are looking past a mountain of debt to award the company a capitalization of $168 bn at the current share price of ~$85. Some of this is understandable given the figurative, “wind at the back,” of this industry. Windfarms could be the “tulip craze” of the modern era, and are endorsed and sanctioned by local, state, and the Federal government. However, if dividend security is analyzed using conventional metrics in the table above, investors in OXY should be sleeping much better at night, than those holding shares of NEE.

At some point, investors in NEE may have to come to grips with the fact that as attractive as this sector is socially, it is not generating returns sufficient to maintain generous dividends being offered.

Analysts are beginning to take note of the cash generation being seen in the American upstream oil industry. Scott Gruber of Citibank, (NYSE:CITI) recently put out a bullish note on OXY, citing the company’s cash flow yield of ~13% for 2022. His short-term estimate for the stock includes growth to ~$35 per share.

When all of this is considered you can understand why execs at OXY are anxious to finish their deleveraging over the next year. Vicki Hollub, CEO at OXY commented on the coming shift in capital allocation priorities once debt targets are insight-

“We have significantly de-risked our balance sheet with the successful completion of our recent debt tenders, and this marks the next stage of our deleveraging effort as we work to further reduce debt and to lower our breakeven.

While we still have work to do before transitioning to the next stage of our cash flow priorities, including returning additional capital to shareholders, we're confident that the steps we have completed to date and the strong operational performance that we continue to deliver will accelerate our progress.”

OXY filings

Another company Devon Energy, (NYSE: DVN), has already begun returning capital to shareholders in the form of an innovative dividend policy and share repurchases. Jeff Ritenour, CFO of DVN commented in their recent analyst call about capital allocation-

“I would say the share repurchases is certainly moving up the list of options for us, potential options for us as we move through the back half of this year. We could absolutely supplement it with some incremental variable dividends and potentially some incremental share repurchases. I think the other thing we'll look at as we get further into the year and probably into 2022 is the potential to increase the fixed dividend as well.”

DVN Company filings

DVN’s newly implemented dividend policy includes a modest regular dividend of $0.44 per share combined with a special dividend that constitutes a plan to return as much as 50% of excess cash to investors.

Shale
Shale


DVN Company filings

Your takeaway

Many factors have resulted in the under-valuation of the traditional energy sector. Fluctuating oil and gas prices have annihilated balance sheets in prior years. Now improved products prices have opened a window for these companies to repair-pay down debt, those balance sheets, and return capital to shareholders.

Related: Why Bitcoin Miners Are Setting Up Shop In Texas Oilfields

At present this cash generation potential is under-appreciated by the market. We don’t think this will be the case for long, and investors looking for growth and income should consider if investing in traditional energy producers fits their risk profile. Attractive capital return plans and very shareholder-friendly management could set the table for a very rewarding long-term investment for shareholders in these companies.

It should be noted that these company’s fortunes are directly tied to oil and gas prices which are currently in an uptrend. This trend reverses rapidly and investors should factor this into their individual decisions.

By David Messler for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Bounce Back As Bullish Sentiment Returns

    Tightening U.S. oil supplies and a promising phone call between Presidents Biden and Xi drove oil prices higher on Friday morning as bullish sentiment returned

  • Trading tantrum? Fed officials' personal dealings stir controversy, call for change

    Media reports this week that two of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional bank presidents were active traders has some of the central bank's most vocal critics questioning the rules that allowed them to engage in the transactions in the first place. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren made frequent or substantial trades in 2020, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported earlier this week. The trades occurred during a year in which the central bank took major actions to shore up the economy and swooning financial markets after they were broadsided by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Up Close With Yahoo x Rebecca Minkoff’s New NFT and AR Experience

    Yahoo is becoming a regular at New York Fashion Week, with another Minkoff collaboration involving some of the hottest fashion-approved tech.

  • Baker Hughes data show a weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

    Baker Hughes (bkr) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by seven to 401 this week. The follows a drop of 16 oil rigs last week, which marked the largest weekly decline so far this year and followed evacuations in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Ida. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by six to stand at 503, according to Baker Hughes.

  • JPMorgan slashes price target for troubled China property giant Evergrande

    Investment bank JPMorgan slashed its price target for China's debt-hobbled property giant Evergrande Group to HK$2.80 from HK$7.20 on Friday, saying there was likely to be more negative news about its finances. "We believe the company will continue to see negative news flows on its liquidity risk (refinancing / lawsuits from suppliers / potential bond defaults)," JPMorgan said. "While we think Evergrande will likely see a soft landing scenario, we think rerating will be unlikely in near future, until we have better clarity of an actual resolution."

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Producers Still Struggling to Restart Operations

    About three-quarters of the Gulf’s offshore oil production remains halted since late August following Hurricane Ida, with no end in sight.

  • Biden to teachers: 'I will have your back'

    On Thursday, President Joe Biden laid out a six-point action plan to step up the fight against COVID-19, which included new mandates and recommendations for schools.

  • Head Digital Banking Of Keycorp Makes $191.36 Thousand Sale

    Jamie Warder, Head Digital Banking at Keycorp (NYSE:KEY), made a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Warder sold 9,684 shares of Keycorp at a price of $19.76 per share. The total transaction amounted to $191,356. Following the transaction, Warder still owns 24,376 shares of Keycorp worth $485,082. Keycorp shares were down 0.35% after Friday's closing. Now trade s

  • Why Maravai LifeSciences Tumbled Nearly 12% Today

    After the sale, GTCR will retain a holding of 56.3% to 57.4% of the latter. In addition, GTCR and its partner sellers have granted the deal's underwriters a 30-day option to collectively buy an additional 3 million shares.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs Sell $139 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds have sold some of their Tesla Inc. shares in the past two days, taking advantage of the recent rally as the stock climbs for the third week in a row.The ARK Innovation, ARK Next Generation Internet and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETFs sold over 180,000 shares on Wednesday and Thursday, according to daily trading updates. At closing prices, that puts the total value at nearly $139 million. The sales amount to around 3% of ARK’s Tesla sta

  • Oil Caps Third Weekly Gain With Ida’s Supply Impact in View

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained a third week as investors focused on the ongoing production shut-ins in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as more refineries have resumed operations nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through the region. Futures in New York posted its longest set of weekly gains since July after ending Friday 2.3% higher. More than a million barrels a day of U.S. offshore crude production remains shut in after Ida swept through the area nearly two weeks ago. Meanwhile, more Louisiana refin

  • Cisco Is On a Roll. It’s Make or Break Time for the Stock.

    In a crowded week, the most important moment for tech investors is likely to be Cisco’s first analyst meeting in four years.

  • Energy stocks are on a big run — and still have some catching up to do

    MARKETWATCH PREMIUM Energy commodities and stock prices have been heading up, and some professional investors see this as an excellent “contrarian” play for investors right now. Then again, maybe going with the flow shouldn’t be considered contrarian.

  • Gold gains on dollar dip, but hinges on Fed taper cues

    Gold prices inched higher on Friday as the dollar eased slightly, but uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's next moves on unwinding its economic support measures kept bullion in a relatively tight range. Lending support to gold, the dollar index was subdued on the day, making bullion more appealing for those holding other currencies. Gold is seeing a range-bound trade and since the metal is "primarily looked at in terms of the dollar... it's the Fed which has the big impact on the gold price," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Senate Democrats Target Apple, Warren Buffett With Stock Buyback Tax

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway would have paid a $600-million stock buyback tax under a new Democratic bill.

  • Strained supply chains keep U.S. producer prices hot

    U.S. producer prices increased solidly in August, leading to the biggest annual gain in nearly 11 years, suggesting that high inflation is likely to persist for a while as the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic continues to pressure supply chains. Strong demand and supply constraints were underscored by other data on Friday showing the pace of inventory accumulation at wholesalers slowed in July. It is now taking wholesalers the fewest months in seven years to clear shelves.

  • A Longtime Analyst Warns Dumb Index Cash Is ‘Tail Wagging Dog’

    (Bloomberg) -- While academics increasingly argue the passive revolution is a myth, there are plenty of market players who would beg to differ.Vince Deluard, the outspoken macro strategist at StoneX Financial Inc., is the latest to warn of mounting evidence that index-tracking cash is messing with the equity market, driving up valuations, disrupting returns and upending the natural order for big stocks.He calls it the “passive singularity,” after the concept that artificial intelligence will ult

  • U.S. Senate Democrats float stock buyback tax as part of $3.5 trillion bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats on Friday unveiled a proposal to impose a 2% excise tax on corporate stock buybacks as lawmakers scrambled to find ways to finance President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion domestic investment plan. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown said the "Stock Buyback Accountability Act" would encourage large corporations to invest in their workers rather than enriching investors executives by boosting stock prices.

  • Morgan Stanley Cuts Cisco Stock Rating Ahead of Analyst Meeting

    Analyst Meta Marshall notes that Cisco's recent rally has moved up the stock's valuation closer to its historical discount to the S&P 500.

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic