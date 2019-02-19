Why You Should Like Ucal Fuel Systems Limited’s (NSE:UCALFUEL) ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate Ucal Fuel Systems Limited (NSE:UCALFUEL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Ucal Fuel Systems:

0.25 = ₹958m ÷ (₹7.2b – ₹3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Ucal Fuel Systems has an ROCE of 25%.

Does Ucal Fuel Systems Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Ucal Fuel Systems’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 16% average in the Auto Components industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Ucal Fuel Systems’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Ucal Fuel Systems’s current ROCE of 25% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 37% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

NSEI:UCALFUEL Past Revenue and Net Income, February 19th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Ucal Fuel Systems? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ucal Fuel Systems’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Ucal Fuel Systems has total liabilities of ₹3.3b and total assets of ₹7.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. Ucal Fuel Systems has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.