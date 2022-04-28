Why Ukraine's Holocaust survivors are taking shelter in Israel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maureen Mackey
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yael Eckstein
    President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

As of this writing, over 5 million Ukrainians have moved abroad to escape the Russian onslaught, according to the United Nations.

That includes Holocaust survivors who have now moved to Israel.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

In new information shared with Fox News Digital on Thursday, April 28, 2022, Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of The Fellowship of Christians and Jews, said, "Since the beginning of this crisis, thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’ve been able to bring over 2,600 [immigrants] from Ukraine to Israel and help several thousand more evacuate the war zone and find safety at our shelters in Chisinau."

She added, "It is crystal clear that the dedicated Christian friends of The Fellowship are literally saving lives every single day."

She said she is "more thankful than I ever have been for the generosity that makes these rescue operations possible, since Jewish populations in Ukraine are now in greater danger than they’ve been at any time since World War II."

Some of the following people know that all too well.

Valerie Bendersky was a mere 7 years old when he fled to Kazakhstan to escape the Nazi invasion of Ukraine.

Now, nearly 80 years later, he's left his homeland once again, this time because of the Russian forces' invasion of his country.

Bendersky is one of nearly 300 Jewish Holocaust survivors from Ukraine who have been granted refuge in Israel, ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine more than 60 days ago.

"I have lived through two tragedies," the 85-year-old told Reuters, speaking from Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv.

Ukrainian families wait to board a train at Kramatorsk central station as they flee the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region, in early April. <span class="copyright">Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Ukrainian families wait to board a train at Kramatorsk central station as they flee the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region, in early April. Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

"I was fleeing from Hitler then. Now I have fled from Putin. Naturally, it is hard," he also said.

Before February 2022, most Ukrainian Jews believed their days of suffering were over, Eckstein recently told Fox News Digital ahead of the start of Passover this year.

Now, she said, "a time similar to the very first Passover is taking place in Ukraine."

Many thousands of Jewish people, "including some Holocaust survivors, are fleeing oppression [from Russia's forces] and [are] praying for God’s miraculous deliverance," Eckstein shared recently.

Passover, which commemorates the Jewish people's escape from slavery in Egypt, typically lasts 7 days.

But in Ukraine this year, said Eckstein, the Passover remembrance was "anything but festive" for all those desperately trying to flee their war-torn country with their lives and whatever possessions they could manage to take with them.

Becoming a refugee is especially hard for elderly people who thought they would never, ever see war again.

"I said to myself: 'Oh my God, what a nightmare! Here we go again with the war, bombings, evacuation, leaving your home behind, not being sure if you’ll stay alive or not'," 100-year-old Dova Govergeviz told Reuters.

Hailing from Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, she was in her 20s when she had to abandon her home for the first time with her mother. Then, she took shelter hundreds of miles to the east in Uzbekistan until the end of World War II.

A STORY OF HOPE AMID THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

"We knew that we had an enemy [back then] — Hitler. Hitler and Germany had attacked our country. But now it turns out to be that we’re fighting against the country that we used to call our 'elder brother'," she said, referring, of course, to Russia.

When the invasion started, Govergeviz initially locked herself in her house, all alone, before deciding that she wanted to immigrate to Israel and stay there for the rest of her life. She believed it to be the safest place for Jews.

UKRAINIAN FAMILY FACES HEARTBREAK AS FATHER MUST SEND SON AWAY FROM HARM

Some 161,400 Holocaust survivors and victims of anti-Semitism during the Nazi era live in Israel. The country commemorated the six million victims of the Holocaust on Thursday of this week, with sirens sounding for two minutes.

Govergeviz is now staying in a care home in the coastal town of Netanya, north of Tel Aviv.

Her journey was organized by Zaka, an Israeli emergency rescue and recovery group, while Bendersky was flown there by the Jewish Agency, which provides "aliyah," or "ascent," to Israel for Jews around the world.

Bendersky had to flee his home in Kharkiv in a hurry, given that this eastern Ukrainian city was coming under repeated shell fire.

"I left everything back there, even my glasses," he said.

Bendersky hopes that the West ultimately will force the Russian invading forces to leave Ukraine. "Can't they let us live out our lives peacefully?" he said.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rescuing Holocaust survivors in Ukraine

    Ariel Zwang, the CEO of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, discusses her group's efforts to help Holocaust survivors escape the fighting in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Holocaust survivors find shelter in Israel

    STORY: Valerie Bendersky was just seven years old when he fled to Kazakhstan to escape the Nazi invasion of Ukraine. Now, nearly 80 years later, he has had to abandon his homeland once again, this time in the face of Russian invaders."You know, I am not a statesman, but just an 85-year-old man. But I believe if what had happened could repeat itself again, then life is not worth living. Because it is a scary thing, simply scary. But I believe that this will not happen. I am an optimist."He's one of almost 300 Jewish Holocaust survivors from Ukraine who have been given refuge in Israel since Russia's invasion began.He had to get out of his home in Kharkiv in a hurry, with the city coming under repeated shelling."Just before the war I talked with my brother over the phone…his name is Marat. And I said to him: 'There is something imminent, something is approaching. Could it be that we’ll be living through this once again in our life? They’re not going to let us live the rest of our lives peacefully…' And that’s exactly what has happened.”Becoming a refugee is especially hard for the elderly who thought they would never have to confront war again.At 100-years-old, Dova Govergeviz has seen more than most. She was in her 20s when she had to abandon home for the first time with her mother, taking shelter hundreds of miles to the east in Uzbekistan until World War Two ended.“But back then, we knew that we had an enemy - Hitler. Hitler and Germany had attacked our country. But now it turns out to be that we’re fighting against the country that we used to call our “elder brother”. That’s why, of course, I want peace between these two nations. The world history actually shows that wars have always been started by tsars, kings… They had started it, but it was for simple people to fight and suffer. So I don’t know… It seems to me that Putin needs to be brought to reason so that he could resign.”When the invasion started, she initially locked herself alone in her house before deciding that she wanted to immigrate to Israel and stay there for the rest of her life.Her journey was organized by Zaka, an Israeli emergency rescue and recovery group. She's now safe in a care home north of Tel Aviv.Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

  • Ukraine invasion partly to blame for Scots census fiasco, says Nicola Sturgeon’s minister

    A senior minister in Nicola Sturgeon’s government has suggested that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is partly to blame for the pitiful response rate to the Scottish census.

  • The G-7 should act as an 'economic NATO' for collective defense against attacks in global markets, UK foreign minister says

    "If the economy of a partner is being targeted by an aggressive regime, we should act to support them," Truss said. "All for one, and one for all."

  • EU executive takes step to cut funds for Hungary over corruption

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive sent a formal letter to Hungary on Wednesday, officials said, the first step of a fresh offensive to safeguard democratic checks and balances that could freeze funds for Prime Minister Viktor Orban over corruption. Despite years of criticism by rights campaigners that he was channelling EU funds to his associates, Orban won a fourth consecutive election victory earlier this month. It has not been tested before and offers the strongest tool yet in the liberal EU core's struggle against the nationalist Orban, the eurosceptics ruling in Poland and others accused of undercutting the rule of law.

  • In comments from Kyiv, UN chief says war is ‘evil’

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called the war in Ukraine “evil” while visiting the country Thursday. “I must say what I feel. I imagined my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black,” he said in the capital city of Kyiv after visiting other areas devastated by the war. “I see…

  • Russia blocking evacuations from Ukrainian steel plant, official says

    Russia is blocking evacuations from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, according to a local official, after Russian President Vladimir Putin previously agreed “in principle” with the United Nations to allow evacuations from the area. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, said Russia won’t create humanitarian corridors around the steel plant…

  • ‘It’s a long path forward,’ Blinken tells U.S. senators as Haiti gang conflict intensifies

    An ongoing conflict between heavily armed Haitian gangs on the eastern outskirts of Port-au-Prince has left at least 18 civilians dead and forced several hundred individuals, including children, from their homes, the country’s Office of Civil Protection and the United Nations humanitarian organization said.

  • Trump Warns of Killer ‘Tomatoes, Pineapples, and Bananas’ in Court Docs

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastWell, this is bananas.According to former President Donald Trump, hurling a fruit at someone can be a lethal act—one that justifies the use of violence to thwart any use of produce as projectile.In transcripts of an October 2021 deposition, filed in court on Tuesday, the twice-impeached former president insisted tomatoes, pineapples, and bananas can be “very dangerous” weapons that justify violent acts of “self-defense.” (Elsewhere in the just-re

  • Israel halts for Holocaust day, honors 6 million Jews killed

    Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett late Wednesday called on the world to stop comparing the Holocaust to other events in history.

  • Democrats pitch boosting FTC to curb gas price gouging

    Citing growing worries about high gasoline prices, Democratic leaders announced an effort Thursday to give the Federal Trade Commission increased authority to crack down on companies that engage in price gouging. In doing so, they downplayed the possibility of other options such as a federal gas tax holiday or offering oil companies more government incentives to increase production. Instead, they said the FTC needs more tools, including stiffer fines and penalties and a team of dedicated experts to monitor markets and go after price gouging.

  • McDonald’s loses $100 million in food, other inventory following Russian invasion

    McDonald’s Corporation announced in their first quarter results for 2022 that the company lost $100 million in food and other inventory after it shuttered its restaurants in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. McDonald’s “temporarily suspended operations during the quarter in Russia and Ukraine as a result of the military conflict in the region.…

  • PSU ranks near the top — globally — in the 2022 University Impact Rankings. Here’s why that’s important

    Nearly 1,500 universities were assessed on the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which include elements such as clean water, climate action and responsible consumption/production.

  • Israeli PM's family receives death threat and bullet in mail

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's teenage son has received a death threat and bullet in the mail, Israeli officials said Thursday, he second such warning against the Israeli leader's family this week. The threats have come at a time of deep political divisions in Israel. In a major speech on Wednesday night marking Israel's Holocaust memorial day, Bennett had spoken out against the polarization in Israel, urging citizens not to let internal divisions rip society apart.

  • Georgia’s president calls Rand Paul ‘Russian line’ on NATO, Ukraine ‘quite laughable’

    Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili said on Thursday that statements from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) criticizing NATO’s expansion as provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin “laughable” and that the senator was repeating Russian propaganda. “That’s the usual Russian line,” Zourabichvili said in an interview with The Hill on Capitol Hill, where she is meeting with lawmakers. “Anything…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Spews Head-Spinning Double Talk To Laura Ingraham

    The embattled far-right House member tried to explain her "Marshall law" text and we're confused.

  • Former CIA Director Warns Of Putin's Next Move In Ukraine

    The Russian president knows his invasion plan has "completely collapsed," said former intelligence chief John Brennan.

  • Top Navalny aide says the 'beginning of the end' for Putin began 'some time ago' and the Ukraine war 'speeds up his demise'

    "The people in the political and economic elite have seen their lifestyles turned upside down, their fortunes decimated," a top aide to Navalny said.

  • Putin threatens "lightning-fast strikes" on those who want to intervene in the war

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 16:50 Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to western "threats" with a threat of his own, stating that the Russian army is prepared to deliver lightning-fast strikes with strategic weapons.

  • Trump said he’d be in White House instead of Mar-a-Lago if it weren’t for McConnell: book

    Former President Trump told New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns that he would still be in the White House if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had bought into his false election claims. ”Had Mitch stuck with many members of the party who knew the election was rigged, I think we wouldn’t…