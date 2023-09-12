Why UNC-App State series should continue | Latest on Tez Walker | Ovies + Giglio podcast

On today’s podcast, Ovies and Giglio discuss the New York Jets and the season-ending injury for Aaron Rodgers.

And Andrew Carter from The News & Observer joined the show to talk about the latest for Tez Walker after the UNC Board of Trustees meeting on Monday. Also, here’s why they think the UNC- App State series is worth continuing.

UNC, App State delivered another thriller — proving why it’s a series worth continuing

Tez Walker’s NCAA eligibility subject of closed-door UNC trustee meeting. What we know