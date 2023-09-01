Why the UNC-USC game means more for South Carolina

South Carolina’s football season is upon us.

The Gamecocks head to Charlotte for a battle with No. 21 North Carolina on Saturday. The game marks the 60th all-time meeting between USC and UNC, and the sixth time it’s the season opener for both teams.

Here are five reasons the 2023 rendition of the Tar Heels versus Gamecocks means more for Shane Beamer and South Carolina:

Setting the tone ahead of difficult stretch

South Carolina boasts one of the nation’s toughest schedules in 2023.

First comes UNC, then what should be a home-debut victory over Furman. Starting 2-0 could help set the tone as the Gamecocks battle Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee over the next three weeks. All three of those teams finished in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll in 2022.

Heavyweight quarterback battle

UNC quarterback Drake Maye has been heralded as one of the best in the country and a Heisman favorite. He led UNC to a 9-5 record in 2022 and an appearance in the ACC championship game. As a redshirt freshman, he became the sixth Division I quarterback since 2010 to rack up 4,000 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 650 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, according to UNC.

But Spencer Rattler is no scrub. Maye said as much at the ACC Kickoff preseason media event last month: “I think he’s had a road. He’s had to prove himself and he throws it around — he’s got as much talent in the world as you think of as a quarterback. So I think he’ll be geared up and I know he’s going to have a great season. … (I’m) getting ready to have a good quarterback duel.”

Rattler led South Carolina to an 8-5 record last year, including top-10 upset wins over Tennessee and Clemson to wrap up the regular season. A victory over the Tar Heels and the reigning ACC Player of the Year under center could do wonders for Rattler’s confidence before a crucial stretch of games in the weeks to follow.

First ‘College GameDay’ appearance in nine years

The last time South Carolina appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” was 2014 in Columbia. Steve Spurrier was still head coach. Pharrell’s “Happy” was the No. 1 song of the year. And Jimmy Fallon took over for Jay Leno as host of “The Tonight Show.”

The Gamecocks were about to battle Missouri in their fifth game of the season. Lee Corso donned the head of USC’s mascot Cocky alongside celebrity guest picker and country music star Kenny Chesney. But South Carolina lost 21-20 on the way to a 7-6 finish that year.

Conversely, Corso is 3-1 in betting against the Gamecocks, with his lone blemish coming in South Carolina’s upset over Alabama in 2010.

Regardless of Corso’s pick, South Carolina looks to build on last season. The UNC game will be its first opportunity to do so. And having the “GameDay” crew in Charlotte speaks to the level of national interest in the matchup.

A win for recruiting?

The last time USC and UNC faced off, the Gamecocks won 38-21 in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl to conclude Shane Beamer’s first season as coach. But UNC leads the all-time series 35-20-4. South Carolina could eat into the deficit and maintain border-battle bragging rights with a victory.

In addition to the on-field rivalry, South Carolina could stand to gain some ground on the recruiting trail with N.C. prospects. Four-star athlete Jonathan Paylor from Burlington, North Carolina committed to N.C. State in August despite projections he was leaning to USC. Gamecocks target Malcom Ziglar also opted to stay in-state and play for UNC. An underdog triumph (the AP Top 25 poll has UNC ranked No. 21) could send a message to recruits that Columbia is home to the superior Carolina football team.

Since his hiring in December 2020, Beamer has signed two players from North Carolina: defensive linemen Nico Barrett (Goldsboro) in 2021 and D’Andre Martin (Durham) in 2022.

Beamer’s predecessor Will Muschamp signed North Carolinians Mo Kaba, Sherrod Greene, Jovaughn Gwyn, Eric Douglas, Mitch Jeter and Rick Sandidge. Steve Spurrier brought in such standouts as Travian Robertson, Chris Culliver, Melvin Ingram, Pharoh Cooper, Cliff Matthews, Jason Barnes and Corey Robinson.

Conference bragging rights

The USC-UNC game will air at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. It’ll be the second of three SEC-vs.-ACC matchups on opening weekend.

First comes No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia at noon Sept. 2, then USC-UNC that night. And finally No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State the next day. The Gamecocks seek to do their part for conference pride against the Tar Heels. If South Carolina conquers its battle, the SEC may win the war of the weekend.