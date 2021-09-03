Why Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Under Armour’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Under Armour?

Under Armour is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 29.21x is currently well-above the industry average of 21.78x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Under Armour’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Under Armour generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Under Armour, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -12%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe UAA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on UAA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has climbed past its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you'd like to know more about Under Armour as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Under Armour has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Under Armour, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

