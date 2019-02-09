Why This Unholy Trinity of State-Run Crypto Projects Could Poison Donald Trump’s Stance on Bitcoin

For a man as verbose as US President Donald Trump, the former real estate developer and reality television star has had little to say about bitcoin. However, there are a growing number of reasons to expect that when Trump finally does address the subject of cryptocurrency, it won’t be to praise the innovative nature of this technology and nascent asset class but rather to call for its imminent demise.

Read More: Here’s What Every Major 2020 US Presidential Candidate Has Said about Bitcoin

Trump Lays into ‘Radical’ Iran in State of the Union Address

donald trump state of the union iran bitcoin More

Donald Trump criticized Iran in his State of the Union address. | Source: Doug Mills / POOL / AFP

For the latest red flag, look no further than the president’s second State of the Union address. No, Trump didn’t call out bitcoin for its perceived — and inaccurate — reputation as a tool for money laundering and terrorism financing, but he did devote significant attention to Iran, a US geopolitical foe who reportedly wants to use crypto technology to accomplish at least one of those illicit goals.

Read the full story on CCN.com.