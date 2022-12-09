Why Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM) Could Be Worth Watching

Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Unisem (M) Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Unisem (M) Berhad

What's The Opportunity In Unisem (M) Berhad?

Great news for investors – Unisem (M) Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR3.50, but it is currently trading at RM2.78 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Unisem (M) Berhad’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Unisem (M) Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Unisem (M) Berhad's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since UNISEM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UNISEM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UNISEM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Unisem (M) Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Unisem (M) Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Unisem (M) Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here