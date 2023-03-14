Why United Airlines Shares Are Falling Today

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares have been sliding since the company filed an 8-K with the SEC, providing an update on its 1Q23 guidance.

UAL cut its adjusted EPS outlook to $(0.60)-$(1.00), compared to prior guidance of $0.50-$1.00 versus a consensus estimate of $0.68, and adjusted pre-tax margin of (2%)-(4%), compared to prior ~3%.

It now sees capacity (vs. 2022) at ~23% (prior ~20%) and expects total operating revenue to increase ~51% (prior 50%).

Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) of 22%-23% prior ~25%. Adjusted cost or operating expense per available seat mile (CASM-ex) of Flat-1% prior (3%)-(4%).

UAL expects an Average aircraft fuel price per gallon of $3.31-$3.41 prior to $3.19.

The company continues to expect an FY23 adjusted pre-tax margin of ~9% and adjusted EPS of $10 to $12 versus the consensus of $8.7.

United stated that it has decided it is reasonable to incur expenses in the first quarter of 2023 related to a potential new collective bargaining agreement with employees represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.

Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 2.89% at $47.42 premarket on Tuesday.

