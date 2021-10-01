Why Uniti Group Limited (ASX:UWL) Could Be Worth Watching

Uniti Group Limited (ASX:UWL), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Uniti Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Uniti Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11.31% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Uniti Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$3.48, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Uniti Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Uniti Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Uniti Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? UWL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UWL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Uniti Group you should know about.

