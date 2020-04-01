Why Urban One, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UONE.K) CEO Pay Matters To You

Alfred Liggins became the CEO of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE.K) in 1997. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Urban One

How Does Alfred Liggins's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Urban One, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$42m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$7.7m over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$605k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Urban One stands. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 22% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 78% is other remuneration. Urban One does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

It would therefore appear that Urban One, Inc. pays Alfred Liggins more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Urban One has changed over time.

NasdaqCM:UONE.K CEO Compensation April 1st 2020 More

Is Urban One, Inc. Growing?

Urban One, Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 51% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Urban One, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 68% over three years, many shareholders in Urban One, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Urban One, Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. While EPS is moving in the right direction, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Urban One you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.