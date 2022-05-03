What happens if Roe v Wade is overturned by Supreme Court ruling

·3 min read
Pro-life activists counter-demonstrate as pro-choice activists participate in a &quot;flash-mob&quot; demonstration outside of the US Supreme Court on January 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Pro-life activists counter-demonstrate as pro-choice activists participate in a "flash-mob" demonstration outside of the US Supreme Court on January 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Women living in about half of all US states could soon lose access to abortion, according to a leaked Supreme Court document.

A draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito said the majority of the court's judges favoured overturning the ruling known as Roe v Wade which in 1973 established a woman's right to an abortion.

The prospect that nearly 50 years later this nationwide protection could be eliminated has dismayed pro-choice activists but cheered opponents of abortion.

The court's final ruling is due at the end of June or the start of July.

What will happen if Roe v Wade is overturned?

Abortion will not immediately become illegal nationwide.

Instead it would be up to each state to decide how much access women living there would have to abortion.

About half of the 50 US states will move to ban abortions within weeks, many immediately.

But other states will continue to provide access, not just for women in their state but for those living in states where it will be banned.

What states will ban abortions?

There are 13 states that have so-called trigger laws in place, which would lead to an immediate ban if the Supreme Court rules to overturn Roe v Wade.

They are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

Another dozen or so may move quickly to ban or severely limit access, says the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice group. It estimates 36 million women of reproductive age would live in states without abortion access.

It would most affect poor women and those from ethnic minorities, says the institute.

These states are mostly in the south and west, which means some women may have to travel long distances to find a clinic.

What does the US public think about Roe v Wade?

A majority of Americans (62%) told Pew Research in 2019 that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Only 38% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.

Similar figures were reflected by CBS News in 2021, when people were asked specifically about overturning Roe v Wade.

In that poll, 62% of those asked said they wanted it kept in place and only 38% said they wanted it struck down.

Why is this all happening now?

The Supreme Court has been asked to rule on a Mississippi law that challenges Roe v Wade.

The court is made up of nine justices who serve on the bench for life.

President Donald Trump appointed three during his presidency, when vacancies on the court came up.

That changed the political leaning of the court to one that was more sceptical about Roe v Wade and more supportive of restricting access to abortions.

All three of Trump's appointees reportedly voted to overturn.

At the same time, many Republican states around the country have been focusing their attention in recent years on bringing in more restrictive laws.

A map showing how abortion laws have become more restrictive in the past 2 decades
A state's 'hostility' is based on different measures, including how many clinic visits are required to obtain an abortion

Who leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion?

It is very rare that rulings made by the Supreme Court are made public ahead of time, although it did happen with the historic 1973 ruling at the centre of this case.

The document, published by the Politico website, has not been verified by the BBC but experts who follow the court closely have said they think it is authentic.

Only a handful of people have access to decisions before they become public. And draft opinions can change.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked opinion shows Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade

    The U.S Supreme Court appears ready to overturn its landmark decisions establishing the right to an abortion, according to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico.

  • Samuel Alito has been staunch conservative on U.S. Supreme Court

    During his 16 years on the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Samuel Alito has forged a reputation as a staunch conservative on a range of issues, opposing abortion and LGBT rights and supporting religious liberty and gun rights. Alito, the 72-year-old author of a leaked draft opinion in a major abortion case from Mississippi that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing the procedure nationwide, was sworn in on Jan. 31, 2006. He was appointed by Republican former President George W. Bush to replace the court's first woman justice, Sandra Day O'Connor.

  • Trevor Noah Mocks Trump Forgetting J.D. Vance’s Name: ‘At the GOP Starbucks, Whatever Name Trump Calls, That’s You’ (Video)

    "The entire party right now is basically 'Mean Girls'," the late night host said

  • Roe is just the beginning. Leaked decision shows a slippery slope for Kentuckians.

    Linda Blackford: Here are some other things “not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions” — integration, voting rights, gay marriage, interracial marriage, and even birth control. Just wait.

  • Joe Biden responds to Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade: Live updates

    Live updates: Joe Biden urges Congress to codify abortion rights in response to the Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • What happens on a state level if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade?

    A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests the court is preparing to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

  • Facing labor shortages and cost hikes, many long-term care facilities are shuttering

    In the sun-baked 66 miles between Tucson and Nogales at the Arizona-Mexico border, there's only one place that's able to provide the intensive, hands-on care so many patients need after they leave the hospital: Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Since March 2020, Santa Rita has faced a staffing exodus as scores of employees have gotten sick, burned out, or left to care for their kids or other family members. Now, as inflation has put the squeeze on staffers' commuting costs, that exodus has only intensified, Malkin told ABC News.

  • Explainer-Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision hinged on women's right to privacy

    The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment. A woman's right to have an abortion through the first trimester of pregnancy was protected nationally in 1973, following the Supreme Court's landmark 7-2 ruling here https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/ll/usrep/usrep410/usrep410113/usrep410113.pdf in Roe v. Wade. Plaintiff Jane Roe, later identified as Norma McCorvey, was an unmarried pregnant woman who was unable to get an abortion under Texas law, where it was illegal unless to save the life of the mother.

  • Blac Chyna loses defamation case against Kardashian-Jenners

    The reality TV stars were found by a US jury not to have ruined influencer Blac Chyna's career.

  • Judge allows Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit to proceed

    An Oklahoma judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit can proceed that seeks reparations for survivors and descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

  • Why the Latino vote is a growing problem for Democrats

    A series of recent polls indicate that Latino voters, long a reliably Democratic bloc, are becoming more Republican under President Biden.

  • Lawmakers react to reported SCOTUS leaked draft opinion

    Ed O'Keefe has more on the reactions from Democrats and Republicans alike who issued statements reacting to the reported draft opinion that shows that the Supreme Court appears ready to overturn its landmark decisions establishing the right to an abortion.

  • Turkish police clash with May Day demonstrators

    STORY: Scuffles broke out between riot police and crowds of protesters carrying banners and chanting in defiance.May Day demonstrations in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, have been marked by clashes between police and protesters in the past.The Istanbul governor's office had allowed May Day celebrations to be held in another district and deemed gatherings in all other locations as unauthorized and illegal.

  • Abortion rights supporters, opponents face off at US Supreme Court

    Supporters and opponents of abortion rights gathered to demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court hours after news of the leaked opinion

  • FKA Twigs gets trial date set for lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf

    British pop singer FKA Twigs (whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett) has officially been given a trial date for her sexual battery lawsuit against former partner Shia LaBeouf. The trial for the civil case has been set for April 17, 2023, per Rolling Stone. “The gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it’s time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable,” Barnett’s lawyer Bryan Freedman says in a statement to the outlet. “My client wants a trial date.”

  • Supreme Court rules against Boston in Christian flag case

    A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it refused his request to fly a Christian flag on a flagpole outside City Hall. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that the city discriminated against the activist, Harold Shurtleff, because of his “religious viewpoint,” even though it had routinely approved applications for the use of one of the three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags.

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales today

    Prime deals are next level! Save up to 50%.

  • Sanders: End filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is urging Congress to pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade “as the law of the land,” adding that if there are not 60 votes in Senate to successfully do so, then the Upper Chamber “must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.” The Vermont senator tweeted his reaction…

  • Yankees' pitching prospects launch Somerset Patriots to division lead

    Somerset jumped out to a three-game division lead largely on the back of its pitching staff, which has posted a league-best 2.55 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

  • What happens in Tennessee if Roe v Wade is overturned? Here's a guide

    A draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning the Roe v Wade decision legalizing abortion set off a firestorm.