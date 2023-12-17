Why US cannot, must not forsake Afghans who helped American troops

Amid threats of persecution and death, thousands of brave interpreters in Afghanistan risked their lives in service to the United States. Yet, despite their sacrifice, these Afghan evacuees – including more than 400 resettled in South Carolina – are left without safety and security in the United States.

Following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021, more than 76,000 Afghans were evacuated to the U.S. due to increased danger to their lives. But the emergency nature of the evacuation resulted in many being resettled in the U.S. under "humanitarian parole,'' leaving them with only temporary protection and no pathway to permanent status.

Two years later, protections given to those in the United States still bear an expiration date, and the environment in Afghanistan is unsafe for their return. To provide certainty to these allies and ensure that our country remains a safe haven for those who put themselves at risk to serve it, our country has a responsibility to provide them with a permanent solution – namely, through the Afghan Adjustment Act.

The Afghan Adjustment Act, first introduced in 2022, has recently been reintroduced in both the House and the Senate. This bill would reverse the problem created during the emergency evacuation and provide a path to lawful permanent residence for Afghan evacuees, with priority given to those who served the U.S. mission. And it would improve efforts to protect those who remain in danger in Afghanistan as a result of their service.

Protecting Afghan evacuees is not a partisan issue. In fact, according to recent polling, 66% of Americans and 70% of evangelical Christians support the creation of a permanent pathway to citizenship for our Afghan allies and neighbors through the Afghan Adjustment Act. I suspect that support is even higher here in South Carolina, where many have been personally involved in welcoming Afghans resettled through World Relief Upstate South Carolina.

For American veterans, the need to provide this solution is even more urgent. As the church partnership program manager at Upstate Warrior Solution, I serve veterans every day and know firsthand how personal the plight of these evacuees is to them. Forsaking these warriors who served closely with U.S. military servicemen and women in Afghanistan feels not only wrong but also like a betrayal of our own service members’ sacrifices.

After all, they risked their own safety to protect the American values of freedom, justice, and human dignity that we all hold dear. But as many face the nearing expiration date of parole protections that were given to them when they arrived in the United States, it seems increasingly likely that we could leave them behind – unless Congress acts now.

There are promising signs that Congress can act to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act. I am personally encouraged by S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham co-sponsoring this bill and pray that S.C. Sen. Tim Scott, along with U.S. Rep. William Timmons and the rest of the South Carolina House delegation, will join him in supporting it.

With the clock ticking, the burden is on our leaders to ensure not only that our Afghan allies remain protected, but also that our country lives up to its values as a defender of freedom and a safe haven for those who need our protection.

Jeremiah 23:2 calls us to “...do what is just and right; rescue the oppressed from the power of the oppressor. Don’t exploit or mistreat the refugee, the orphan, and the widow.” A famous plaque inside the Statue of Liberty reads in part, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

I have become good friends with one of these Afghan interpreters and his beautiful family, I have found him to be kind, hard-working, generous, hospitable, and the type of person who would enrich this beautiful melting pot and serve as a model even for our existing citizens.

Will we lift our lamp beside an open door, welcoming this special class of people during these unique times? Now is our last opportunity to do so.

Chaplain Ted Hamm is a graduate of Clemson University with experience in human resources and church ministry. He spent eight years serving as an Army chaplain before moving to Greenville two years ago to start the Church Partnership Program with Upstate Warrior Solution.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Congress must act to protect Afghan refugees resettled in US