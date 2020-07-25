Why US-China relations are at their lowest point in decades

The US has largely been driving this latest cycle of confrontation between the countries

The Trump Administration ramped up its confrontation with Beijing this week, ordering the Chinese consulate in Houston to close over concerns about economic espionage.

It's the latest step in a downward spiral in relations between the dueling economic powers which have sunk to the lowest level in decades.

The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher takes a look at the motivations - and potential consequences - of this US-China face-off.

How significant is this escalation?

It is not unprecedented for the US to close a foreign mission but it is a rare and dramatic step, one that is difficult to unwind. This is a consulate not an embassy, so it's not responsible for policy. But it plays an important role in facilitating trade and outreach.

And the move triggered retaliation from Beijing: it ordered the US to close its consulate in the western Chinese city of Chengdu, dealing a further blow to the diplomatic infrastructure that channels communication between the two countries.

It's probably the most significant development yet in the deterioration of relations over the past months, which have included visa restrictions, new rules on diplomatic travel, and the expulsion of foreign correspondents. Both sides have imposed tit-for-tat measures, but it is the United States that has largely been driving this latest cycle of confrontation.

How did we get here?

Senior administration officials have described the Houston consulate as "one of the worst offenders" in economic espionage and influence operations that they say are occurring at all the Chinese diplomatic facilities.

A certain amount of spy-craft by foreign missions is expected but the officials said activity in Texas went well over acceptable lines and they wanted to send a strong message that it would not be tolerated.

The decision to take more "decisive action" to counter China and "disrupt" its operations coincides with a speech earlier this month by the FBI Director Christopher Wray. He said the Chinese threat to US interests had massively accelerated in the past decade, noting that he opened a new China-related counterintelligence investigation every 10 hours.

Beijing has routinely denied these charges and in the case of Houston, called them "malicious slander".

Critics of the Trump administration's approach are sceptical about the value of closing the Houston consulate and the timing of the move. "It has a wag the dog feel to it," says Danny Russel, who served as the State Department's top Asia official under President Barack Obama, suggesting it's at least partly an attempt to create a diversion from President Donald Trump's political troubles ahead of a November election.

So is this move to confrontation about the election?

Yes and no.

"Yes" because Mr Trump has only recently fully adopted the anti-China campaign-speak that his strategists feel will resonate with voters. It builds on his 2016 nationalist talking points about getting tough with a China that had "ripped off the United States".

But it adds a heavy dose of blame over the way Beijing handled the coronavirus outbreak as the president's ratings on his own response tumble. The message is that China is responsible for the Covid mess in the country, not him.

"No" because hardliners in his administration, like Mr Pompeo, have for some time been pressing for tougher action against Beijing and laying the groundwork for such an approach. The president had been vacillating between that advice and his own desire to pursue a trade deal and develop his "friendship" with the Chinese Leader Xi Jinping.

The consulate closure indicates that the China hawks have gained the upper hand for now, aided by genuine anger in Washington at the Chinese government's lack of transparency about a virus that has brought global disaster.

What does this say about the state of US-China relations?