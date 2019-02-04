Here’s Why the US Corporate Earnings Decline Won’t Hurt the Dow Jones

For the first time since 2016, U.S. corporate earnings are projected to drop by 0.8 percent per share in the first quarter of 2019. But, the projection had no visible impact on the Dow Jones and the rest of the U.S. stock market.

In December 2018, Wall Street analysts forecasted U.S. corporate earnings to grow by 3.3 percent. The data provided by FactSet obtained by FT show that analysts have slashed their forecast from 3.3 percent growth to a 0.8 percent decline.

The drop in U.S. corporate earnings comes in a period in which large conglomerates, especially in the tech sector like Apple and Samsung, are struggling to deal with weakening revenues.

Why the Dow Jones Remains Unaffected

Since Monday’s opening bell, the Dow Jones has increased by 0.4 percent and was unaffected by the projection.

