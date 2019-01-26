Why the US Debt Machine Should Make Investors Wary of the Dow Jones Recovery

By CCN.com: Since early 2018, virtually every type of debt in the U.S. has achieved an all-time high, surpassing trillions of dollars, and that should make Americans wary of the recent recovery seen in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and wider U.S. stock market.

Don’t Trust the Dow Jones Rebound

Investors including Doubleline Capital founder Jeffrey Gundlach have said that the U.S. economy is currently floating on an “ocean of debt” at a Barron’s conference, emphasizing that the economy has been stimulated by artificial factors.

“I’m not looking for a terrible economy, but an artificially strong one, due to stimulus spending. We have floated incremental debt when we should be doing the opposite if the economy is so strong,” Gundlach said.

