Why the US and Iran have been adversaries for 4 decades

Raheb Homavandi/Reuters

The US and Iran's decades as adversaries started with the Iranian revolution in 1979 when students overran the US Embassy in Tehran while protesters chanted "Death to America."

But the seeds of those tensions were planted decades before when the CIA orchested a coup that ousted an elected prime minister who had nationalized the country's oil industry, to the detriment of Western companies.

The Trump era has seen relations between Iran and the US deteriorate rapidly after attempts at diplomacy under the Obama administration, which had focused on preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump ratcheted up sanctions after withdrawing the US from the deal, and Iran is now violating its enrichment limits.

The US and Iran have been adversaries for roughly four decades, and that contentious relationship has at times sparked acts of extreme aggression — including the assassination of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, on Friday.

The history of relations between the two countries is convoluted, but an examination of key moments can help one better understand why they continue to be at odds in the present day.

The 1953 coup

The antagonistic dynamic between Tehran and Washington is often attributed to the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, but those events were in many ways catalyzed by a CIA-orchestrated coup in the country decades before.

It's impossible to explain the modern relationship and political seesaw that's existed between Iran and the US without looking at the 1953 coup against Iran's democratically-elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh. For many Iranians, this was America's original sin against their country.

Mossadegh introduced a number of reforms and was popular domestically, but his nationalization of the country's oil industry in 1951 was a step too far for the British, which had controlled Iran's oil for years via the Anglo-Iranian Oil Co (which is today known as British Petroleum or BP).

It wasn't long before the UK enlisted the US government in a plot to overthrow Mossadegh, which ultimately resulted in the coup that ousted him in 1953.

The US-orchestrated coup placed a pro-American monarch — Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi — in charge of the Middle Eastern country. Mossadegh spent the rest of his days under house arrest.

The CIA publicly admitted its involvement in the coup for the first time in 2013, when it released declassified documents that offered intricate details of the event that helped solidify anti-US sentiments in Iran.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution and hostage crisis at the US embassy

In 1979, millions of Iranians rose up against the shah, who was widely viewed as corrupt, dictatorial, and illegitimate.

In what is known as the 1979 Islamic revolution, the shah was deposed.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who had been living in exile after leading protests against the shah's rule years years earlier, returned to Iran in February 1979 to great fanfare and would go on to declare Iran an Islamic Republic after his backers overwhelmed another faction in street fighting. This effectively meant Iran had transitioned from a pro-Western puppet monarchical state to an anti-Western theocracy.

Iran hostage crisis us embassy terhan More

Public Domain

Amid all of this revolutionary fervor, Iranian students in November 1979 stormed and occupied the US Embassy in Tehran, taking over 60 hostages for 444 days in what's known as the Iran hostage crisis. The students were angered, in part, that then-President Jimmy Carter had allowed the shah to come to the US for cancer treatment. A secret US mission to rescue the hostages went awry when two helicopters collided while refueling, killing eight troops.

But the crisis was also a symbolic rebuke of the US government's longtime influence in Iran's internal affairs. The hostages were released on January 21, 1981, the same day as Ronald Reagan's inauguration. The hostage crisis has been widely attributed as a leading reason why Carter did not win a second term, it's also why the US and Iran cut diplomatic ties in 1980.

The storming of the US Embassy compound in Baghdad on Dec. 31 sparked fears of a similar kind of crisis, and US Marines responded in force to secure the embassy.

The Iran-Iraq War, 1983 Beirut bombing, and Iran Air Flight 655

Though the US would launch a war in 2003 to depose Saddam Hussein, it backed the Iraqi dictator in his war against Iran from 1980 to 1988.