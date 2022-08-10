Why the US may see an uptick in the flu this year and what you can do to prepare

Associated Press
After a mystifying five-game skid that included a 26-inning scoreless streak, the new-look San Diego Padres finally played the way they're supposed to after last week's blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to town. Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Soto connected for his first long ball with the Padres, who overcame a blown save by Josh Hader to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Tuesday night. Machado capped the night in dramatic fashion with his one-out shot off Tyler Rogers (2-4), a half-inning after Hader allowed three runs to let the Giants tie it.