Why the US might attach Western missiles to Ukrainian jets

Ukraine MiG jet Russia invasion war Europe weapons defence - Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

US military officials are reportedly exploring whether Ukraine’s Soviet-era fighter jets can be armed with Western air-to-air missiles that could allow them to shoot down Russian warplanes at long range.

The AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles have already been sent to Ukraine for use in the Nasams air defence systems donated by its allies, but could provide a serious boost for Kyiv’s air forces if they can be integrated with its fleet of MiGs.

With Iranian-made drones raining down on Ukrainian cities, US officials are concerned that Kyiv is running out of weapons to defend itself from Russian air attacks, and equipping its warplanes with the Western missiles is seen as a creative solution to that problem, Politico reported.

The latest versions of the missile have a range of almost 100 miles, which could help to level the playing field against Russian jets armed with sophisticated weapons that out-range anything currently in Ukraine’s arsenal.

Engineers have already successfully equipped Ukrainian jets with AGM-Harm air-to-surface missiles.

Donated by the US, the missiles home in on enemy radar signals and played a key role in Ukraine’s lightning counter-offensives last summer, allowing Ukraine’s air force to devastate Russia’s air defences.

Ukraine’s defence minister warned the European Union that its plan to buy one million artillery shells won’t be enough to fuel Kyiv’s fight against the Russian invasion.

At a meeting in Stockholm, Oleksiy Reznikov told his EU counterparts that Ukraine’s armed forces need at least 100,000 155mm rounds each month to ease critical battlefield shortages.

European defence ministers gave the green light to a plan to centralise the bloc’s defence spending in order to purchase one million shells by the end of the year, at a cost of €4 billion (£3.5 billion).

However, Mr Reznikov said the plan would not meet Kyiv’s needs, adding: “We need one million rounds and approximately that would cost four billion. We need more.”

According to the three-point plan, the European Commission will use €1 billion (£890 million) from its existing budget to incentive member states to immediately transfer munitions from their stockpiles to Ukraine.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top foreign diplomat, said that Brussels would commit a further €1 billion with the aim of using joint procurement to replenish up to 90 per cent of national stocks.

“The next weeks and months, but mainly weeks – we are talking about weeks – will be critical because the military situation on the ground is very difficult,” he told reporters.

The Ukrainian minister has previously appealed for deliveries of at least 250,000 shells a month from EU member states.

On average, Ukraine fires about 110,000 155mm artillery shells every month – a quarter of the amount used by Russia’s forces – but needs more than 350,000 to carry out a successful counter-offensive, according to Mr Reznikov.

Poland called for the EU’s joint purchasing of weapons to be extended to help Ukraine with ammunition for recently-donated German Leopard 2 tanks, as well as older Soviet-era models.

Brussels sees the shift to a “wartime economy model” as crucial for maintaining support for Ukraine in the long term.

Ministers hope by using its joint procurement model for artillery shells the bloc can emulate the successes of its efforts to ramp up European coronavirus vaccine production.

The EU’s plan is likely to be given an official sign-off when the bloc’s leaders hold talks in Brussels later this month at a European Council summit.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general, urged the alliance’s members to build on their €65 billion (£58 billion) military support for Ukraine, which is more than the UK’s total annual defence budget.

He said: “This is particularly important to ramp up production of ammunition. This is now a war of attrition, which is a battle of logistics. This is about getting the supplies, the ammunition, the fuel to the front line, to the soldiers.”