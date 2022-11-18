Why UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at UWC Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for UWC Berhad

What Is UWC Berhad Worth?

UWC Berhad is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that UWC Berhad’s ratio of 39.65x is above its peer average of 13.86x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Machinery industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since UWC Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of UWC Berhad look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. UWC Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 56%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? UWC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe UWC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on UWC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for UWC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about UWC Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - UWC Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in UWC Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

