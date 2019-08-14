Why Vale Stock Remains Risky

Giant Brazilian miner Vale (NYSE: VALE) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, and there's actually very little reason to expect material improvement. Here's an update on what's going on, and why the stock remains a very risky investment.

The core of the problem

Vale's current troubles date back to 2015, when a mine waste dam broke at the Samarco mine, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and peer BHP. The waste, or tailings in industry jargon, from that rupture destroyed a nearby village and killed 19 people. While Vale was working through the physical, legal, and regulatory mess left behind from that event, it was hit by another, larger, incident in early 2019. This time a mine waste dam broke at its wholly owned Bramadinho mine, destroying property and killing 248 people.

At this point, the company has to play it safe and be contrite. That has meant closing some operations as it reexamines its other tailings dams, which has already led to a 20% reduction in its 2019 production guidance. The company has also eliminated its dividend and cut ties with many of its ecexutives. Local courts, meanwhile, have frozen some of the company's assets.

Not surprisingly, the stock has fallen over 10% this year, while peers BHP and Rio Tinto are up 4% and 7%, respectively. Vale's production cuts, along with one-time weather events in Australia, have led to higher iron ore prices, which is a net benefit to iron ore miners and helped support the stock prices of BHP and Rio this year. Based on recent events, it probably shouldn't be too surprising to find that Vale's stock has underperformed.

But the stock's laggard performance has left it looking relatively cheap. Its price to book value of 0.4 times is well below BHP's 2.5 and Rio's 2.2. The same trend holds true for price to sales as well, with Vale's 1.9 times sitting below BHP's 3.3 and Rio's 2.2. More aggressive investors might look at this and come to the conclusion that the low valuation is worth the risk of a problem that will eventually get resolved.

There's a long way to go

The problems Vale are dealing with are huge and costly. For example, the company took one-time charges totaling $4.95 billion in the first quarter of 2019 because of the mine disasters. That, however, wasn't all, and it took another $1.5 billion charge in the second quarter. Needless to say, it posted large losses in both quarters. These charges are meant to cover the cost of asset shutdowns and pay damages to victims and their families.

