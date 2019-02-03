Why Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2) Is A Top Dividend Stock

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Over the past 10 years Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 6.1% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Let’s dig deeper into whether Valuetronics Holdings should have a place in your portfolio.

View our latest analysis for Valuetronics Holdings

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

SGX:BN2 Historical Dividend Yield February 3rd 19 More

How does Valuetronics Holdings fare?

Valuetronics Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 43%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect BN2’s payout to increase to 50% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 6.2%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to HK$0.48. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Compared to its peers, Valuetronics Holdings produces a yield of 6.1%, which is high for Electronic stocks.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Valuetronics Holdings is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three key aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BN2’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BN2’s outlook. Valuation: What is BN2 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BN2 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



