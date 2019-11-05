Why You Should Like Van de Velde NV’s (EBR:VAN) ROCE

Today we'll look at Van de Velde NV (EBR:VAN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Van de Velde:

0.19 = €30m ÷ (€184m - €27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Van de Velde has an ROCE of 19%.

See our latest analysis for Van de Velde

Does Van de Velde Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Van de Velde's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.8% average in the Luxury industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Van de Velde's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Van de Velde's current ROCE of 19% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 43% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Van de Velde's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTBR:VAN Past Revenue and Net Income, November 5th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Van de Velde's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Van de Velde has total assets of €184m and current liabilities of €27m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.