Why Verney-Carron S.A.’s (EPA:MLVER) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Verney-Carron S.A. (EPA:MLVER) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Verney-Carron:

0.067 = €651k ÷ (€15m – €5.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2017.)

Therefore, Verney-Carron has an ROCE of 6.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Verney-Carron

Does Verney-Carron Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Verney-Carron’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Leisure industry average of 11%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Verney-Carron stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Verney-Carron reported an ROCE of 6.7% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. That implies the business has been improving.

ENXTPA:MLVER Last Perf February 8th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Verney-Carron has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Verney-Carron’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Verney-Carron has total liabilities of €5.7m and total assets of €15m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. Verney-Carron’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.