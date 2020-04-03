Why You Should Like Viafin Service Oyj’s (HEL:VIAFIN) ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Viafin Service Oyj (HEL:VIAFIN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Viafin Service Oyj:

0.13 = €2.6m ÷ (€33m - €13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Viafin Service Oyj has an ROCE of 13%.

Check out our latest analysis for Viafin Service Oyj

Is Viafin Service Oyj's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Viafin Service Oyj's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Commercial Services industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Viafin Service Oyj sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Viafin Service Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

HLSE:VIAFIN Past Revenue and Net Income April 3rd 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Viafin Service Oyj's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Viafin Service Oyj has total assets of €33m and current liabilities of €13m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. Viafin Service Oyj has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Viafin Service Oyj's ROCE

Viafin Service Oyj's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Viafin Service Oyj looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.