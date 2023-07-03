Why has Vietnam banned the Barbie movie?

STORY: Warner Brothers' highly anticipated Barbie movie has been banned in Vietnam.

Why?

The film shows a map in one scene with borders that are a highly debated issue of national security and sovereignty: the borders of the South China Sea...

... borders that are highly contested by China, Vietnam, and other countries in the region including U.S. allies.

That's according to Vietnamese state media.

The Barbie map shows borders which China uses to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the sea, including parts of what Vietnam considers its continental shelf. Vietnam has also awarded oil concessions there.

Vietnam has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of violating its sovereignty.

Disputes between militaries often happen in the area, such as this incident in February where the Philippine military accused China's coast guard of using a laser to try and disrupt a navy mission there.

It's also the scene of a steady military buildup, such as the Spratly Islands where China has built islands with runways and missiles on reefs.

The Vietnamese government previously blocked the DreamWorks' cartoon "Abominable" in 2019, and Sony's action movie "Uncharted" last year for the same issue with maps.

Warner Brothers did not respond to a request for comment.