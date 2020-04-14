Here’s why Vincent Medical Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1612) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll evaluate Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (HKG:1612) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vincent Medical Holdings:

0.078 = HK$34m ÷ (HK$570m - HK$139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Vincent Medical Holdings has an ROCE of 7.8%.

Is Vincent Medical Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Vincent Medical Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Medical Equipment industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Vincent Medical Holdings's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Vincent Medical Holdings's current ROCE of 7.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 16% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Vincent Medical Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1612 Past Revenue and Net Income April 14th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Vincent Medical Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Vincent Medical Holdings's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vincent Medical Holdings has current liabilities of HK$139m and total assets of HK$570m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.