Why Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:VIOT) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Viomi Technology:

0.22 = CN¥311m ÷ (CN¥3.0b - CN¥1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Viomi Technology has an ROCE of 22%.

Is Viomi Technology's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Viomi Technology's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the Consumer Durables industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Viomi Technology's ROCE is currently very good.

In our analysis, Viomi Technology's ROCE appears to be 22%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 9.9%. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how Viomi Technology's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Viomi Technology has total assets of CN¥3.0b and current liabilities of CN¥1.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 54% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, Viomi Technology's returns are still very good.