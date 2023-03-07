Why Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) Could Be Worth Watching

While Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.76 and falling to the lows of UK£0.52. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Virgin Wines UK's current trading price of UK£0.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Virgin Wines UK’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Virgin Wines UK Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.67x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.67x, which means if you buy Virgin Wines UK today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Virgin Wines UK should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Virgin Wines UK’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Virgin Wines UK generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Virgin Wines UK, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, VINO appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on VINO, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VINO for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on VINO should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Virgin Wines UK has 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Virgin Wines UK, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

