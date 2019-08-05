Why Virscend Education Company Limited (HKG:1565) Could Be Your Next Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Virscend Education Company Limited (HKG:1565) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 1565 is a company with robust financial health as well as a buoyant future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Virscend Education here.

Exceptional growth potential with excellent balance sheet

1565 is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 30% in the upcoming year. Earnings growth is paired with an eye-catching top-line trajectory of 67%, which indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven simple by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. 1565’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 38%, which means its debt level is reasonable. This means that 1565’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. 1565 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.66x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SEHK:1565 Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Virscend Education, I've compiled three key aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has 1565's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is 1565 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1565 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1565? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.