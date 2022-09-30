Here is Why Visa (V) Will Continue Winning for Many Years to Come

Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its "Lakehouse Global Growth Fund" July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Lakehouse Capital discusses the stocks like Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the July 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is payment technology company. On September 27, 2022, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) stock closed at $177.87 per share. One-month return of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was -11.67%, and its shares lost 21.14% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a market capitalization of $374.845 billion.

Here is what Lakehouse Capital specifically said about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in its investor letter:

"It was business as usual for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) as it delivered another solid quarter driven by strong US growth, the ongoing gradual displacement of cash with digital transactions, and accelerated growth in cross-border volume as travel spending plays catch up post-Covid. Visa processed 49.3 billion transactions on its network, up 16% year-on-year and 39% above pre-pandemic levels, driving $2.7 trillion in total payments volume, both of which have more than recovered from the impacts of the pandemic. The total number of cards in Visa’s network also grew by 8% year-on-year to 3.9 billion. Cross-border transactions were a key issue for Visa during the pandemic, but this headwind has now turned into a tailwind. Constant currency cross-border volumes rose 40% (48% excluding intra-Europe) in the most recent quarter and we expect this trend will continue to play out in the year ahead. While a potential economic slowdown and geopolitical concerns are always a risk, we take comfort in the fact that Visa has a sixty-plus year track record of successfully overcoming numerous macroeconomic challenges that in the moment appeared insurmountable. We believe this current episode will prove no different and that the combination of a very attractive industry structure and the ongoing secular shift towards digital payments provides a foundation that will enable Visa to continue winning for many years to come." JMiks / Shutterstock.com

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is in 5th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 166 hedge fund portfolios held Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) at the end of the second quarter which was 159 in the previous quarter.

