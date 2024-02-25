Why you should vote in the Naples election

Over last few weeks, there have been hundreds of yard signs, multiple forums, and many postcards about the March 19th City of Naples election. It is encouraging that candidates are interested in running these days and here is why we all should take the time to vote in this important election.

1. Your vote is your voice!

If you have concerns or issues with how things are affecting you in Naples, one of the best ways to exercise your voice is to select representatives whose positions on issues match yours! Future plans for the city are important, too, and if you want to influence what Naples becomes, your vote is the way to do it.

Stacy Vermylen

2. Voting is a privilege that not everyone has!

Lots of your Naples friends don’t get a chance to have a say in local elections, even if they own a home or condo in Naples. They may be registered elsewhere, live outside the city limits, or not be a U.S. citizen. Even so, too many don’t take advantage of this chance. In the 2022 midterm election, just over 65% of registered county residents voted, but in the last Naples city election, only 39.8% turned up at the polls. About 6,600 people determined the outcome for a city with over 16,500 registered voters.

3. How the city runs affects us every day!

The quality of your day-to-day life depends on decisions made by the city. We face serious issues like future flooding, water quality, climate change, development pressure, rapidly building traffic, just to name a few. We need to carefully select our representatives so we can deal with these local problems!

4. A good City Council representative is a valuable resource!

When we have issues, whether it is missing garbage pickup, street drainage, concerns about adjacent construction, or parking problems, a good City Council member is an excellent resource for us as “Neapolitans”! Vote to make sure the representatives will be approachable and responsive, too.

5. Nine people are working very hard to get the chance to represent you!

Many of us enjoy life in Naples in our retirement, free of the stress of our careers, or other anxiety-producing activities. These nine candidates are working hard to get the chance to serve, and the least we owe them is consideration and a vote. You can read what candidates have written about their positions on key issue at https://www.Vote411.org and what each of the candidates said about the importance of voting in city elections:

"Local elections are about protecting what is important to the residents of a community." Berne Barton, council candidate.

“Residents should care and get engaged in local city elections as our city leaders determine key policies impacting everyday life.” Ted Blankenship, mayoral candidate.

“Citizens who do not vote have no reason to complain." Garey Cooper, council candidate.

"Every day, people around the globe move heaven and earth for the chance to be in America where they can exercise the basic human freedoms that we take for granted − go vote." Nick del Rosso, council candidate.

“Civic involvement in local elections is a privilege central to our democracy. " Teresa Heitman, mayoral candidate.

“Every citizen should vote in every election as a fundamental responsibility of citizenship.” Bill Kramer, council candidate.

“Only through your vote, can you set the course for the future direction of our city.” Linda Penniman, council candidate.

“Voting is a unique right in that it allows us to have a voice on how our community is led and by whom.” Tony Perez-Benitoa, council candidate.

“Voting is a special right that we have that allows us to decide who will best represent us and our community.” Gary Price, mayoral candidate.

So, cherish the privilege, use your voice, and make sure to vote. The deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot is March 7th (re-requesting required this year). Early voting runs from March 9-16, and the election day is March 19th. For more information about voting and what’s on your ballot, go to https://www.vote411.org.

Stacy Vermylen is with the League of Women Voters of Collier County, a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For more information about LWVCC, go to https://www.lwvcolliercounty.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Why you should vote in the Naples election