Why your vote today matters for 2024

Voters are headed to polls across the country Tuesday to determine key Also in the news: Israel's leader has not agreed to calls for a pause in the war with Hamas one month into the conflict, and University of Michigan football faces potential disciplinary action.

The races to watch on Election Day

Tuesday elections include two gubernatorial races in Kentucky and Mississippi as well as state legislature races for Virginia and Pennsylvania. Rhode Island will hold a special election to fill congressional seats Tuesday before Utah does the same later this month, and a key political battle includes an abortion protection ballot in Ohio that could shape the state’s constitution.

The presidential election looms over today's votes, with voters deciding national sentiment on key culture issues and determining the balance of power in battleground states.

Young people and Black voters are some of the groups making a difference in Election Day campaigns, from abortion on the ballot in Ohio to the end of a Jim Crow-era voting law in Mississippi.

Fearful of voter fraud? Federal and state election officials are in the midst of campaigns of their own to reassure wary voters about the integrity of casting their ballots.

The update on 2024: The presidential race is likely to be a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Recent polling found Trump beating Biden by 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania.

Nikko Griffin, left, and Tyra Patterson, call out to arriving voters in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early in-person voting in Cincinnati, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. They urge people to vote for different issues, including Issue 2, which would allow adult-use sale, purchase, and possession of cannabis for Ohioans who are 21 and older.

One month since October 7 attacks, what's Israel's plan in Gaza?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will have “overall security responsibility” in Gaza for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas which began one month ago. It's the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave. In an interview with ABC News that aired late Monday, Netanyahu did not express agreement with calls for a humanitarian pause in the war − including one from President Joe Biden − as it battered northern Gaza in preparation for an imminent ground incursion into Gaza City. Read more

Jewish and Muslim organizations denounce attacks against college students.

For an American stuck in Gaza, escape from war has a painful cost: Leaving family behind.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Donald Trump hurls insults in New York fraud trial

Donald Trump hurled insults throughout a day of testimony Monday as he fought a New York civil fraud lawsuit that threatens what he calls the "corporate death penalty" and $250 million in penalties. Trump called the trial a “scam” and a “disgrace,” and said the judge who ruled he committed fraud knew nothing about him. But New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case, told reporters outside the courthouse Trump was a bully who had used bombast and insults to distract from documentary evidence of years of fraudulent filings about the value of his real estate. Here are our takeaways from Trump's day in court.

Former President Donald Trump speaks after testifying at his civil business fraud trial in New York Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City, N.Y.

Student loan debt forgiveness committee to meet as borrower frustrations grow

A committee of experts and stakeholders on Tuesday will continue conversations about how to address some borrowers’ debt as part of President Joe Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness. It’s his Plan B, following the Supreme Court undoing his original plans for widespread loan cancellation. The Education Department has asked the committee to consider five groups of borrowers in this round of discussion. It’s become clear that while the Biden administration wants to forgive loans widely, there will be limits to what it can do. Read more

Michigan football served notice of potential disciplinary action from Big Ten

The Big Ten on Monday sent a formal notice to Michigan athletics notifying it of potential disciplinary action related to Michigan football's alleged illegal sign-stealing scheme. Michigan could be punished based on the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy. The investigation centers on whether Michigan was scouting future opponents in-person and using video recordings to decipher coaches' signals from the sideline. Both actions are against NCAA rules. Read more

Connor Stalions, the Michigan football staffer at center of a sign-stealing scandal, has resigned.

Perspective: Big Ten's commissioner has nothing but bad options with Michigan.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on in the second half while playing the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Photo of the day: Serena Williams honored with fashion icon award at 2023 CFDAs

A-list celebrities and the fashion elite ventured to uptown Manhattan on Monday night to the American Museum of Natural History for the Council of Fashion Designers of America's annual event. Serena Williams earned the night's fashion icon award presented to her by friend Kim Kardashian. Williams, who wore custom Thom Browne, recalled her legacy of "reimagining the traditional tennis outfits." Check out more photos from American fashion's big night.

Serena Williams is honored as the fashion icon at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York.

