Why Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) Could Be Your Next Investment

I've been keeping an eye on Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe WAC has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Wacker Neuson here.

Very undervalued average dividend payer

WAC's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the machinery industry, WAC is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that WAC is potentially underpriced.

XTRA:WAC Intrinsic value, August 11th 2019 More

WAC is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

XTRA:WAC Historical Dividend Yield, August 11th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Wacker Neuson, there are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

