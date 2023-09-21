This is why we walk — in hopes that one day, no one will forget their loved one's face

My maternal grandmother, who taught in one-room schools before women were allowed to vote in this country, helped teach me to spell. To write in cursive. To read.

When we went on long car trips with my parents and siblings, Grandma let me put my head on her lap in the back seat on the way home. She stroked my hair in the dark as I went to sleep and said, "Thank the good Lord we're home" as we pulled into the driveway, to which my dad would answer, "Hey, I drove."

I was in my early 20s when Grandma started her excruciating slide into dementia, the one which forced my mother, who was still working full time, to place her mother in a nursing home.

One night, on a visit to Kentucky and the room filled with pictures of people Grandma didn't recognize but somehow knew she loved, I sat on the floor beside her rocking chair. Shadows falling and my head on her lap, she stroked my hair and wished she could go home with me for dinner.

I backed out of the room, crying. It was our last real conversation. I don't know to this day if she knew who I was or simply sensed that I needed the touch of those lotion-smoothed hands.

This story is just one of the personal vignettes I share when I write or speak about Alzheimer's and other dementias, diseases which claimed my grandmother in 1983. And 29 years after that, my uncle, Godfrey. And in 2018, my mother, who once fell apart in my arms and asked me, sobbing, if there was something we could do to help her remember.

This Saturday, I'll share a few words at the Space Coast Walk to End Alzheimer's in Cocoa's Riverfront Park, an annual Alzheimer's Association event which raises awareness and funds for care, support and research.

I'll be walking, along with other members of the FLORIDA TODAY team and hundreds of other people.

I walk as the guardian of the memories of people I've loved and lost. I walk for people I'll never know, people who will most likely suffer emotionally, physically and financially as their loved one's health deteriorates.

I walk, as I've said again and again, because memories matter.

Devastating numbers

An estimated 6.7 million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2023. Seventy-three percent are 75 or older. An estimated 17,600 on the Space Coast have Alzheimer's. That number that doesn't include other dementias, such as vascular dementia, which my mother was diagnosed with two years before she died.

All those people. All those lost, shared moments. Their health, and that of their families, all their stories — they matter.

Everyone who'll be at the walk Saturday, everyone out there who's facing a dementia diagnosis of their own or that of a loved one — we all have a story to tell, one that's sadly similar and yet deeply and poignantly personal.

We walk because we've experienced that devastation of the first time someone we adore looked at us and we just knew: She doesn't know me.

We walk because so many of us have been the caregiver who'd give anything for a day of respite but are too afraid or guilt-stricken or broke to reach out for help.

More than 827,000 Floridians provide 1.3 billion hours of unpaid care for persons living with dementia: 66% of dementia caregivers report a chronic health condition; 29%, depression; and 14%, poor physical health. We walk for those unsung heroes.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's Space Coast will take place at Riverfront Park in Cocoa on Saturday, Sept. 23. Visit alz.org/spacecoastwalk.

We walk as keepers of the memories drained from the person who treasured them — first steps, graduations, birthdays, holidays, vacations. Those joy-soaked moments we don't have to have a picture of to see because they're burned in our brains — until they're not.

We walk carrying our own memories along with hope too, because sometimes, when we forget something as simple as picking up milk on a grocery run, we're terrified that we'll be next.

Participants young and old share tears and laughter during these walks. We know that person behind or beside or in front of us will understand.

Our shared, painful story

I think of the photos that must fill all our phones and scrapbooks and refrigerators, ones of days when everyone knew everyone else in the photo and what the occasion was, and no one was bone-tired from taking care of a loved one 24/7.

I think of the voice mails we didn't save because we thought we'd always remember that voice. The videos we sometimes can't bear to watch because it drains us to see and hear a healthy, happy person who once sang or quoted poetry or gave out spelling words to a little girl who'd someday make a living as a writer.

Hundreds of Brevardians hold up flowers in recognition of someone they know suffering from Alzheimer's disease or another dementia during the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Cocoa Village. The 2023 walk is set for Sept. 23.

I remember it all, the exquisite and the painful.

The night after my grandmother passed, Uncle Godfrey picked me up at a bus station. As he drove in thedark, his cheeks wet with tears I could see by the glow of other cars’ headlights, he shared his regrets, dreams and cherished memories. He told me about how he wished he could have done more for his mother, and how much he loved his children. He told me not to put off doing the things I wanted to do; talked about a mission trip he and members of his church once took in Central America.

I wanted to be a writer. He told me to do whatever I had to do, go wherever I had to go, to make that happen.

I did.

I will carry that memory, and so many others, with me this weekend.

And, surrounded by others who don't have to say a word to share their stories ...

I will walk.

