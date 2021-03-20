Why Is Walmart (WMT) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

Zacks Equity Research
·7 min read

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Walmart (WMT). Shares have lost about 4.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Walmart due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Walmart Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Walmart posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.39 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Nonetheless, the figure grew 0.7% from adjusted earnings per share of $1.38 reported in the year-ago period. Total revenues grew 7.3% to $152.1 billion. On a constant-currency or cc basis, total revenues advanced 7.5% to $152.3 billion. The consensus mark stood at $148.5 billion. Net sales increased across all three segments of the company.

Consolidated gross profit margin expanded 29 basis points (bps) to 23.7%, including favorable contributions from all operating segments, especially the Walmart U.S. gross margin, which grew 20 bps on prudent sourcing efforts, reduced markdowns, better e-commerce margins, enhanced product mix and gains from a combined omni-merchandise organization. Consolidated operating income advanced 3.1% to $5.5 billion. However, adjusted operating income at cc dipped 3.2% to $5.7 billion due to elevated COVID-19 costs, along with repayment of property tax relief in the U.K. Incidentally, consolidated operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased 41 bps to 20.8%. The company incurred roughly $1.1 billion as additional costs related to COVID-19.

Walmart U.S.: The segment’s net sales grew 7.9% to $99.6 billion in the quarter. U.S. comp sales (or comps), excluding fuel, improved 8.6% on the back of a 21.9% rise in ticket, partly negated by a 10.9% fall in transactions. Comps were fueled by strength in most core categories, with general merchandise, grocery and health & wellness witnessing double-digit increases. Strong holiday season results and growth in January owing to stimulus spending benefited comps. Walmart continued to see customers consolidating their shopping trips, leading to a bigger average basket size. Further, transaction volumes increased, thanks to extended store hours. Also, the company continued seeing an increased shift toward e-commerce. E-commerce sales drove comps by 620 bps. E-commerce sales in the segment soared 69% with strength across all channels and solid holiday sales at Walmart.com. Notably, marketplace and pickup & delivery sales jumped at a triple-digit rate. As of the fourth quarter, Walmart U.S. had 3,750 pickup locations and 3,000 same-day delivery locations. The company remodeled 145 stores during the quarter. Adjusted operating income at the Walmart U.S. segment grew 6.5% to $5.2 billion.

Walmart International: Segment net sales rose 5.5% to $34.9 billion, including currency headwinds of about $0.3 billion. At cc, net sales grew 6.3% to $35.1 billion on the back of Walmex, Canada and Flipkart. The company saw seven out of nine markets registering positive comps. However, pandemic-related selling limitations weighed on operations in the second half of the quarter. E-commerce sales had a contribution of 18% to total segment sales. Adjusted operating income (at cc) declined 18.3% to $1 billion.

Sam’s Club: The segment, which comprises membership warehouse clubs, witnessed a net sales rise of 8.1% to $16.5 billion. Sam’s Club comps, excluding fuel, grew 10.8% on the back of broad-based category strength, mainly led by food and consumables. Comps were partially hurt by lower tobacco sales to the tune of around 410 bps. While transactions grew 8.4%, ticket climbed 2.2%. Membership income rose 12.9% in the fourth quarter, depicting the highest growth in six years. This, in turn, was a result of increased member count, overall renewal rates, Plus renewal rates and Plus penetration rates. Markedly, new member count improved roughly 28% in the quarter. E-commerce fueled comps by 280 bps. Markedly, e-commerce sales jumped 42% at Sam’s Club on the back of a robust direct-to-home show and solid curbside performance. Segment operating income came in at $0.4 billion, up 1.3% year over year.

Other Updates & Outlook

Walmart ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $17.7 billion, long-term debt (including lease obligations) of nearly $58 billion and total equity of $87.5 billion. In fiscal 2021, the company generated operating cash flow of $36.1 billion and incurred capital expenditures of $10.3 billion, resulting in a free cash flow of $25.8 billion. The company allocated $6.1 billion toward dividend payments and $2.6 billion toward share buybacks during the fiscal. During fiscal 2021, the company raised its dividend for the 48th straight year and authorized a new share buyback plan of $20 billion. In fiscal 2022, the company expects capital expenditures of roughly $14 billion, with a focus on the supply chain, customer-facing efforts, technology and automation.

Walmart is moving ahead with its integrated omnichannel strategy, which concentrates on being the main destination for customers, undertaking innovation to improve digital customer experience, and investing in workers and creating opportunities by increasing wages for another 425,000 frontline workers. In the United States, Walmart is focused on making investments to ensure access to reasonable and high-quality healthcare options. Apart from this, the integrated omnichannel strategy includes focusing on active portfolio management and capital deployment. Walmart issued its guidance for fiscal 2022, which is based on the expectation that the sale of its business in Japan will be concluded in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Incidentally, the company completed the divestiture of Walmart Argentina in November 2020 and Walmart U.K. in February 2021. Further, the view depends on the intensity and duration of the pandemic, effectiveness and timing of the vaccine, employment trends, consumer confidence, along with scale as well as the duration of the economic stimulus.  

Consolidated net sales in fiscal 2022 are anticipated to decline at cc. Excluding divestitures, management expects a low-single-digit rise in consolidated net sales. Comp sales at both Walmart U.S. (excluding fuel) and Sam’s Club (excluding fuel and tobacco) are expected to rise at a low-single-digit rate. Net sales in the Walmart International segment are anticipated to decrease at cc. Excluding the impact of divestitures, the growth rate is likely to be higher in the International segment than in the U.S. segment. Consolidated operating income is expected to drop marginally at cc, while it is anticipated to be flat to slightly up on excluding divestiture impacts. Consolidated operating income in Walmart U.S. is anticipated to grow slightly. Finally, Walmart envisions a marginal decline in adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2022. Excluding divestitures, the same is anticipated to be flat to slightly up.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted -5.39% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Walmart has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Walmart has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Walmart (WMT) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    With the fourth-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Is WMT stock a buy […]

  • Why Is PPL (PPL) Up 6.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

    PPL (PPL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • It's not just you: It's still nearly impossible to buy a PlayStation 5

    Even after a major restock this week, Sony's PlayStation 5 continues to nearly impossible to reliably purchase.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • A father climbed into the elephant enclosure at San Diego Zoo with his 2-year-old daughter. What happened next terrified on-lookers.

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his s 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure but both escaped uninjured.

  • Sarm Heslop's boyfriend refusing to allow search of yacht from where she disappeared, police say

    The boyfriend of a British woman who vanished without trace has refused to allow police to search the US Virgin Islands yacht where she was last seen alive, police have said. A huge search has been underway for 41-year-old Sarm Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft luxury charter catamaran Siren Song on March 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John island. But police have now revealed that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend and owner of the boat, Ryan Bane, has refused to allow officers to search the vessel. In a statement issued Friday evening Virgin Islands Police Department said: “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney. Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.” USVI police spokesman Toby Derima added: "We would need to get a warrant to search the boat. We would need to show the court that we had probable cause to search the boat, as this is not yet a criminal case. "We thought we could just ask Mr Bane to search the boat and he would say yes and he didn't. That is his right. Getting the search warrant would be the next step, however we are still searching, doing regular inspections of the areas and speaking to potential witnesses."

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Royal Caribbean just announced 'fully vaccinated' cruises to the Bahamas and Mexico this summer

    Royal Caribbean has been dabbling with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and previously announced a different 'fully vaccinated' cruise in Israel.

  • After a predawn Interstate 95 crash in Miami, the driver jumped to her death, FHP said

    The woman who was found dead in the street at Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place around 4:15 a.m. Saturday had just been in a crash on Interstate 95.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches them, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16

    A man who is accused of killing a New Jersey man he says sexually abused him in childhood, and who is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico, has said he is responsible for a total of 16 slayings, prosecutors say — though authorities have yet to corroborate his claim. Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that he had killed his wife and others, including “11 other individuals,” NJ.com quoted Alec Gutierrez, an assistant prosecutor in suburban Philadelphia's Gloucester County, New Jersey, as saying during a detention hearing Friday. “He admitted to killing a total of 16 people ... 15 being in New Mexico and one in the state of New Jersey,” Gutierrez said.